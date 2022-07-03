FCT Minister condoles Kwali people over demise of Royal Father

The FCT Minister Malam Muhammad Musa Bello has expressed his condolences to the people of Kwali Area Council, particularly the Pai Chiefdom over the death of their traditional ruler, HRH Alhaji Abdullahi Bala Ibrahim Pai.

The Minister who led a high-level delegation of top officials of the FCTA, Area Council chairmen, party chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and royal fathers in the FCT to the palace of the chief on a condolence visit, described the late traditional ruler as a peace-loving elder statesman and a father to all.

Reminiscing his time with the deceased, Malam Bello who spoke in Hausa, said his relationship with the late chief was harmonious and he was “one person who always made out time to attend any meeting called to deliberate on the security, growth and development of the FCT and the residents. He comes for all meetings even when he was ill”.

“For myself, the Ona of Abaji, the Sarkin Keffi who also led a delegation on this condolence visit and the entire people of Pai, this death is a great loss,” the Minister added.

In a statement issued to newsmen in Abuja via his Chief Press Secretary, Anthony Ogunleye, Malam Bello prayed to the Almighty Allah to grant the late traditional ruler ‘Aljanna Firdaus’. He also assured that the FCTA will continue to support Kwali Area Council, especially in its development agenda for the area.

In his remarks, the Ona of Abaji, HRH, Dr Adamu Baba Yunusa while praying for the repose of the soul of the late traditional ruler, called on the people to emulate his good virtues of encouraging peaceful co-existence.

Meanwhile, the Minister and his delegation visited the Kwali Area Council secretariat where he also condoled with the Council Chairman, Hon. Danladi Chiya and the people of Kwali over the death of the royal father.

He congratulated the chairman on his re-election for a second term in office while commending his effort on security and for bringing harmony between farmers and herders in the area.

He said: “All the efforts you have been making to provide security in Kwali and by extension, the FCT, especially in terms of harmony between farmers and herders in your community is quite commendable”.





While speaking, the Council Chairman commended the Minister for his good leadership style which, he said, had ensured peace and harmony in the council. He thanked the Minister for the visit which he described as historic.

