FCT minister commiserates with traders over fire outbreak

The Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, on Tuesday, visited the Kado Fish market and Yarkasuwa makeshift market in Gwarimpa to commiserate with traders over the recent fire outbreak.

Malam Bello, who was accompanied by the Executive Secretary, Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA), Engineer Umar Gambo Jibrin and other senior members of staff of FCT Administration sympathized with them over the loss.

At Yarkauwa makeshift market, according to a statement by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Anthony Ogunleye, and made available to newsmen in Abuja, the minister said discussions would be held with the Federal Housing Authority (FHA) over the incident.

Speaking earlier, the Chairman of the Kado Fish Market Traders Association, Alhaji Yusuf Muhammed said that the fire occurred when there were very few people around as Christian traders were celebrating Christmas while the Muslims were observing the Jumaat prayers.

