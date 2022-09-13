FCT Minister charges new appointees to achieve set goals

The FCT Minister, Mallam Muhammad Musa Bello, has challenged the newly appointed Secretary of FCT Transportation Secretariat, Abdullahi Adamu Candido, and the Senior Special Assistant to the FCT Minister on Special Duty, Farida Odangi Suleiman, to work towards achieving President Muhammadu Buhari’s goal for the growth and development of the Federal Capital Territory.

The Minister said the President is interested in an orderly and smooth running of the Federal Capital City and therefore, challenged the newly appointees to be dedicated and work diligently towards resolving the identified traffic challenges in the Federal Capital Territory.

Bello gave this challenge during the swearing-in of the newly appointed Secretary of Transportation and Senior Special Assistant at a brief ceremony preceding the FCT Executive committee meeting on Monday at Gwarinpa I District, Abuja.

The new appointees were administered with the oath of office by the representative of the FCT Chief Judge, Justice Kayode Adeniyi.

The Minister insisted that all the traffic challenges bedevilling the Federal Capital City must be squarely addressed by the new Transport Secretary.

He identified some of the traffic challenges such as one chance, indiscriminate parking, and unruly and reckless driving.

Others include commercial motorcycle operators (Okada), unpainted taxies, as well as willful violation of traffic rules and regulations by motorists in the Territory.

Bello, thus, urged them to bring their wealth of experiences to bear and contribute meaningfully to the growth and development of the city.

He said indiscriminate parking and violation of traffic rules have resulted in avoidable road crashes in the city and vowed that his administration will not tolerate any act that will disrupt seamless vehicular movement in the city.





The Minister commended the efforts of the city managers for working assiduously to contend the flood that ravaged other states in the Federation, saying that in as much as the nation witnessed heavy downpour, this season, Abuja has not been affected by any incidences of flood this year.

He, however, asked them to redouble their efforts to sustain this achievement; warning that activities of miscreants, who continually deface the cities by removing manhole covers and other road infrastructures must be tackled frontally.

