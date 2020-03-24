FCT Judicial Service Committee orders staff to do coronavirus test

In a move to control the spread of the pandemic Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the Territory and ensure the welfare and health of its workers, the Judicial Service Committee (JSC) of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has ordered all judicial officials in the Territory to present themselves along with members of their families for Coronavirus test.

The staff were further directed to present their medical certificates on April 7 to their respective directors at the departmental level on behalf of the chief registrars and secretary for onward transmission to heads of courts.

It, however, warned that any staff who refused to present themselves for the all-important test would be sanctioned.

These form part of the decisions taken at an emergency meeting of the Committee on the control of the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic held on Monday.

The JSC directed that all courts in the FCT should be shut down temporarily for a period of two weeks with effect from today, subject to review depending on circumstances.

While JSC directed that hand sanitisers be provided at the entrances of courts and offices for all court officials and litigants, it asked that security personnel within the courts and offices should be alerted to minimise gathering of people, especially those who have no business in the courts or offices.

The meeting directed the JSC Secretary to liaise with NCDC for the purpose of having proper guidance for the disinfection of office premises and establishment of test centres within the jurisdiction of the courts.

The COVID-19 was first confirmed in the FCT last Saturday when three positive cases were recorded.

The confirmed cases in the country’s capital had risen to seven. One death has so far been recorded in the FCT and the country.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

