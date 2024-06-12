The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has initiated medical outreach to promote maternal and infant health in the Kuje Area Council of the territory

The initiative, tagged “Renewed Hope Free Medical Outreach” aims to restore faith in the healthcare system by providing comprehensive and free health services at the grassroots level as no fewer than 500 cooking gas cylinders were distributed to promote healthy cooking and clean air.

The Minister of State for FCT, Dr. Mariya Mahmoud, who was represented by the Mandate Secretary for Health Services and Environment Secretariat, (HSHS), Dr. Adedolapo Fasawe, said the program offers free healthcare services, including registration in the FCT Free Health Insurance Scheme for pregnant and nursing mothers in order to tackle the alarming maternal and infant mortality.

She said: “The outreach provides free care for one year, covering surgeries and accidents, and is open to vulnerable groups, including pregnant women and children.

“The health insurance program is also available for families at an affordable rate of N12,500 with the option to pay in instalments.

“This initiative marks a significant step towards improving health indices in the FCT, ensuring that no resident is left behind in accessing quality healthcare.

“Over 1,000 residents benefited from various free health services and the outreach services would extend beyond the event to all healthcare facilities in Abuja’s rural areas.”

She announced that various medical specialist personnel were selected to bring the services to the rural people, in accordance with the renewed hope agenda.

“FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, who has been widely applauded for his achievement in infrastructural development, is also working to improve other areas of residents’ lives.

“Today, we have six different departments: antenatal care for pregnant women, general outpatients care, pediatrics, eye and dental care. We also have health insurance that will guarantee continued access to health services after today.

“The plan of this government is to renew hope. We have assured over 1,000 people here that our doctors and services are very fast. Nobody will leave here unattended.

“This government is leaving no one behind. We don’t care about your party affiliation, age, sex, or religion. It is renewed hope for all. The government of President Tinubu is working to ensure that our health indices improve.

“It is unacceptable for a woman to die due to pregnancy or labour complications, or for a child to die needlessly. We have a food and nutrition section providing protein energy packs for children and adults, and we offer HIV/AIDS care with follow-up services.”

Dr Babagana Adams, Permanent Secretary of the FCTA’s Health Services and Environment Secretariat, assured residents of the sustainability of these quality healthcare services. He emphasized continued collaboration with relevant stakeholders to expand the outreach.

The Chairman of Kuje Area Council, Abdullahi Sabo, expressed gratitude for the developmental projects across the FCT and assured ongoing support for the renewed hope agenda.

“The good people of Kuje Area Council are happy with your developmental projects across the FCT. We will continue to support you by complementing your efforts at our level and remaining agents of the renewed hope agenda of Mr. President.”

Meanwhile, the Gomo of Kuje, Alhaji Haruna Jibrin, while appreciating the government, said the medical outreach is the first of its kind in Kuje Area Council

“We thank God for that. The turnout demonstrates the renewed hope agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” he added.

ALSO READ THESE TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE