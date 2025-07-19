FCT Igbo community slams Edo gov over remarks targeting Peter Obi

The Igbo Community Association in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has condemned recent remarks by the Governor of Edo State, Senator Monday Okpebholo, allegedly placing conditions on the entry of Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, into the state.

In a statement issued in Abuja and signed by its President General, Engr Ikenna Ellis-Ezenekwe, the group described Governor Okpebholo’s comment as deeply disappointing and unbecoming of a public officeholder.

At a recent public event, Governor Okpebholo reportedly declared that Mr Obi would not be allowed into Edo State without security clearance, claiming that the former Anambra State Governor’s previous visit was followed by the killing of three people.

The Igbo community rejected the Governor’s allegations as reckless and irresponsible, accusing him of making inflammatory remarks that could stoke unnecessary political tension.

“It is saddening that in the face of rising socio-economic challenges, the Governor appears more concerned with Mr Obi’s itinerary than with the pressing issues confronting Edo State.

“He should prioritise the duties of his office rather than single out Peter Obi for political persecution”, the statement read.

The group stressed that Mr Obi, like any Nigerian citizen, has the constitutional right to travel freely across the country without fear of intimidation or restriction.

“The politics of bloodshed and ‘do-or-die’ must be condemned. Nigeria is not a one-party state; we are a democracy, and a vibrant one at that”, Ellis-Ezenekwe said.

The association also called on the nation’s security agencies to caution Governor Okpebholo, warning that such divisive and incendiary remarks could further deepen political and ethnic tensions.

The group linked the controversy to a broader pattern of perceived hostility towards prominent Igbo figures, referencing the continued detention of IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, without conviction, and similar alleged attempts to restrict Obi’s political activities in other states.

“Just a few months ago, a similar scenario played out in Benue State, where the Governor, a Reverend Father, took comparable steps,” the statement noted.

The association suggested that Governor Okpebholo’s remarks stem from a fear of the growing popularity of a new political coalition, which it claimed Obi represents as its most credible symbol.

“Rather than fear the movement, the Governor should respect democratic principles and focus on delivering good governance,” the Igbo Community Association noted.

Peter Obi, who contested the 2023 presidential election under the Labour Party, remains a leading figure in Nigeria’s evolving opposition politics, especially among young voters.

