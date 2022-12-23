FCT gets new commissioner of police

A new Commissioner of Police, Sadiq Abubakar, has been deployed to the Federal Capital Territory Police Command.

The new Commissioner was posted to the state to take over from the former Commissioner of Police, Babaji Sunday, who has been redeployed to another area of assignment.

This was contained in a statement issued to newsmen in Abuja on Tuesday by the command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Josephine Adeh.

The statement reads; “Commissioner of Police, CP Sadiq Idris Abubakar, mni, today, December 23, 2022, resumed office as the twenty-ninth (29) Commissioner of Police in charge of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). CP Sadiq takes over from CP Babaji Sunday who has been redeployed to another area of assignment.

“CP Sadiq, a member of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru-Jos, holds a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) and a Masters of Education in Educational Psychology, both from the University of Abuja. He also holds a Bachelor of Science Education (BSc.Ed) degree in Geography from Usmanu Danfodiyo University Sokoto.

“CP Sadiq enlisted into the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) in 1992, as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police and has since served the Force and the country at large in diverse capacities. These include; Commanding Officer 15 Squadron Police Mobile Force (PMF) Ilorin, Kwara State; Chief of Training, Directorate of Peacekeeping Operations, FHQ, Abuja; Police Contingent Commander to Guinea Bissau, ECOWAS Standby Force; and Commandant, PMF Training College Ila-Orangun, Osun State. He was the Commissioner of Police Peacekeeping Operations and Coordinator of Police Special Forces before his nomination for the Senior Executive Course at the National Institute between February and December 2022.

“CP Sadiq has attended many courses, seminars, conferences and workshops both within and outside Nigeria. Some of these include Advance Detective Course, Police Staff College Jos; PMF Commanders’ Combat Course, PMF training College, Ila-Orangun Osun State; Basic Infantry Tactics for Counter-Terrorism, Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji, Kaduna; ECOWAS Standby Force Map Exercise, Kofi Anan International Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPTC), Accra Ghana; United Nations (UN) Special Police Assessment Team (SPAT) Workshop, Amman, Jordan; Senior Management Course, KAIPTC, Accra Ghana; ECOWAS Workshop on Special Force Doctrine and Structure; UN Chief of Police Summit, New York, amongst others.

“CP SADIQ, while thanking the Inspector General of Police, for the confidence reposed on him to serve in this capacity, assured the residents of FCT of a new dispensation of professional policing, and improved public safety and security. He equally warned criminal elements in the FCT to steer clear and commit to legitimate ventures, noting the resolve of the Command under his watch to make the therein uncomfortable for crimes and criminality.

“Meanwhile, the CP calls on the residents to continue to support the Police, assuring that work commences immediately.”

