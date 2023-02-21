Collins Nnabuife – Abuja

The Labour Party (LP) Senatorial candidate for the 2023 election, Ireti Kingibe has lamented that insecurity has become more prevalent in the FCT which has led to farmers abandoning their farms over the fear of being killed.

This is just as she decried infrastructural deficiency in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) suburbs due to negligence by the government.

Kingibe lamented that highbrow areas in the FCT are getting undue attention in terms of infrastructure to the detriment of the suburbs which have little or no government presence.

Addressing journalists in Abuja, Hajia Kingibe said her major focus when elected as Senator representing FCT at the Red Chamber will be to tackle the infrastructural imbalance in the FCT and ensure the issue of insecurity is addressed.

“FCT except for AMAC is primarily agrarian, but because of insecurity, nobody can go to the farm. Even if there is insecurity in the land, FCT is the capital, with a little bit of effort, we should be secured in the FCT, but we are at the point where nobody can go to the farm.

“I feel that there is a lack of will to fix insecurity, and what I am bringing to the FCT is goodwill, determination to work, sincerity, integrity and honesty, the things I cannot do, I will tell FCT residents that I cannot do it,” she noted.

She said the residents of the FCT do not feel the presence of the government due to poor representation at the National Assembly.

“I am running because I can see a great lapse and lacuna in the representation of the FCT. I have lived in the FCT since 1988.

“Senatorial seat is the highest elective office in FCT and the Senator works closely with the Minister of FCT to represent the people and also take care of the FCT infrastructure.





“The Senator is also there to keep an eye on the needs of the people because he is representing them.

“If you remove Maitama, Asokoro, Wuse, Wuse 2, Central Business District and Airport road from FCT, there is nothing left, development is zero, you can’t go to Nyanya and see any decent road, nowhere has water, nowhere has light.

“In FCT, we don’t have water, but Usuma Dam and Jabi Lake were created just to provide FCT with water but infrastructure has to be put in place for water to go to the communities.

“Sometimes I observe that we take water from Usuma Dam leave all of Bwari and bring it straight to Maitama, Asokoro and Wuse 2, things cannot continue like that.

“There is no reason why we cannot have solar light all over until the power generation and transmission companies can pick up, there should be solar power in place.

“So many contracts have been awarded for road, there are still a lot of bad roads in the FCT, especially in the suburbs,” she said.

Kingibe said her reasons for Joining the senatorial race are not to make money but to bring credible and quality representation to the residents of the FCT.

“I am bringing a credible representation, I am not going there to put anything in my pocket, at my age I have everything that I want, I am not trying to move to a better house, but I want to give back to the society that has been good to me.

“I didn’t join politics for anything other than improving the country and the people. A nation and a government are judged by the well-being of the people, that is what determines success,” Kingibe stated.

“When people ask me if I can reduce the salaries of Senators, I tell them that I don’t think that can happen with me alone, I think that the National Assembly is overpaid but it is not within my scope of duties to be able to do something about it.

“I should be able to pass laws with other Senators if when I get there, we are able to do so together, but notwithstanding that, I can make a difference to the lives of the residents of the FCT and that is basically what I am bringing to the table.

“I have a programme titled ‘I go Chop with Ireti’ where I am trying to feed 1000 FCT residents every Friday for free. I want to put it in a manner that in every ward and Area Council with a logo that shows that residents can eat at a designated place,” she added.

