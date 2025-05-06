FCT doctors begin three-day warning strike over sack of health workers

Healthcare services across the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), were grounded as doctors under the employ of the FCT Administration commenced a three-day warning strike following the dismissal of 127 health workers.

The decision was made at the end of an emergency congress of the Association of Resident Doctors, ARD-FCTA, on Monday, where all public hospitals were asked to commence the strike from at 8am on Tuesday.

ARD-FCTA in a communique released at the end of the meeting, said the industrial action had become necessary following the stoppage of their April salaries by the FCT Civil Service Commission.

The communique jointly signed by the President and General Secretary of the association, Dr. George Ebong and Dr Agbor Affiong respectively, described the government’s decision to remove the affected workers from the payroll without any prior notice, proper consultation, or due process as arbitrary and unjust.

According to the ARD, the workers comprising doctors, nurses, pharmacists, laboratory scientists, and non-clinical staff, were wrongly labelled as ghost workers and absconders, despite still being actively involved in hospital operations.

The FCT Hospital Management Board, the Medical and Dental Consultants’ Association of Nigeria, MDCAN, and other relevant health authorities were not consulted prior to the action, which the doctors say violated established administrative procedures.

The communique reads in part, “We observe with deep anger and utmost disappointment the arbitrary and unjust withholding of April salaries affecting 127 members of our association and other health workers, despite these staff undergoing the tedious verification process organized by the commission.

“This action was taken without any prior notice or due diligence, and this is completely unacceptable.

“We noticed how outrageously these workers were falsely tagged as having absconded and their names removed from payment platform by the Civil Service Commission, even though hospital services have continued uninterrupted.”

They further stated that, “Over 100 dedicated staff have now been denied their rightful earnings – a disgraceful decision that has caused untold emotional, physical, psychological, and financial hardship.”

The association also condemned the lack of communication from the FCT Hospital Management Board, with several hospital managing directors stating they were blindsided by the sackings.

Three managing directors and other health management personnel have reportedly been directly impacted by the Commission’s decision.

“What is equally disturbing is the complete exclusion of key stakeholders from this decision-making process by the Civil Service Commission.

“The Medical Directors of the affected hospitals, the Director General of the Hospital Management Board, the Permanent Secretary of Health, and even the Mandate Secretary were all sidelined. This lack of consultation reveals a clear breakdown in governance and accountability.

“Even more infuriating is the behavior of the Civil Service Commission. Their actions have gone beyond inefficiency – they have become a source of frustration and deliberate sabotage.

“The Chairman and staff of the Commission have shown blatant arrogance, rudeness, and disdain toward staff who approach them for legitimate inquiries.

“The utterances of the Civil Service Commission ranges from threatening words to mockery of health workers.

“They delay routine processes like post-Part 2 conversions, skipping, and promotions simply to assert irrelevant control and power. This kind of toxic and bureaucratic recklessness cannot be allowed to continue.”

The ARD-FCTA is demanding the immediate reinstatement of the affected workers and their inclusion back on the payroll, the payment of their withheld April salaries without delay, a written apology from the Chairman of the FCT Civil Service Commission, Dr. Emeka Ezeh, acknowledging the distress caused by the wrongful dismissal, and the immediate resignation of Dr. Ezeh, who the doctors accuse of fostering administrative sabotage and toxic leadership.

The doctors have given the FCT Minister Barr. Nyesom Wike a three-day ultimatum, ending Friday, May 9, 2025, to address their grievances. Failure of which, the ARD-FCTA has warned of an indefinite strike that will bring all public hospitals in the FCT to a standstill.

In addition to the warning strike, the doctors have announced plans for a peaceful protest march to the FCT Administration headquarters, seeking urgent intervention from Minister Wike.

