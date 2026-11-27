The High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), sitting in Zuba, Abuja, on Friday, 27 November 2026, sentenced Jennifer Tsembe and Solomon Abuh to death by hanging for the murder of Seember Stephanie Terungwa, a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member.

The judgment brought to an end a lengthy court process that followed investigations into the abduction and murder of the corps member in 2022.

The case dates back to 14 April 2022, when Terungwa was reported missing after leaving home for her NYSC Community Development Service (CDS) in Abuja.

Around the same period, a badly disfigured female corpse was discovered by the roadside in the Maitama area of the FCT.

Following detailed investigations and DNA analysis, the remains were identified as those of the missing corps member.

Subsequent investigations led to the arrest of three suspects: Jennifer Tsembe, Monday Simon and Solomon Abuh, in connection with her abduction and murder.

During the investigation, Tsembe disclosed that she had trailed and lured the deceased to her residence in Maitama, where, with the assistance of the other two suspects, she was tied up and subjected to an acid attack.

She attributed the act to jealousy, claiming that the deceased had a child with a man she considered her boyfriend.

The suspects subsequently untied the deceased and dumped her by the roadside.

During the extensive prosecution, the FCT Police Command, through its prosecution team led by CSP Adama Musa, Esq., called nine witnesses and tendered 15 exhibits in evidence before the court. The evidence supported the prosecution’s case and ultimately secured the convictions.

In its judgment, the court sentenced Tsembe and Abuh to death by hanging for their involvement in Terungwa’s murder.

The court also sentenced Tsembe, Simon and Abuh to 14 years’ imprisonment for conspiracy to abduct and the abduction of Terungwa.

Reacting to the judgment on Friday, the FCT Police Command, through its spokesperson, CSP Josephine Adeh, said, “The Command regards this judgment as a significant outcome of its commitment to thorough investigation, diligent prosecution and the pursuit of justice for victims of crime, irrespective of the time and resources required to conclude investigations and prosecution.”

The Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, CP Ahmed Muhammed Sanusi, PhD, FCAI, commended the investigating team and the Command’s Legal Unit for their professionalism and diligence throughout the investigation and prosecution.

“He commends the investigating team and the Command’s Legal Unit for their professionalism and diligence throughout the investigation and prosecution of the case.

“He also acknowledges the role of the judiciary in upholding the administration of justice and ensuring that the deceased and her loved ones receive justice,” the statement added.

Residents of the FCT were urged to remain security-conscious and promptly report suspicious persons and activities to the nearest police station or through the Command’s emergency lines: 08032003913 and 08028940883.