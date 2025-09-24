FCT council polls: Political parties can commence campaigns — INEC

Ahead of next February election into the Federal Capital Territory Area Council election, INEC has declared that political parties and their candidates could commence campaigns.

A statement from Sam Olumekun,

National Commissioner and Chairman,

Information and Voter Education Committee, said such campaigns must however end at midnight on Thursday 19th February 2026.

The statement however cautioned that it

The statement read: ” In line with the provision of Section 94(1) of the Electoral Act 2022 and item 8 of the Timetable and Schedule of Activities, Political Parties participating in the 2026 Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Area Council election are now at liberty to start their electioneering campaigns in public from Wednesday 24th September 2025 and end at midnight on Thursday 19th February 2026.

“As enshrined in Sections 92 and 93 of the Electoral Act 2022, the Commission wishes to remind Political Parties, candidates and their supporters that it is unlawful to use abusive language, carry out physical attacks on opponents during rallies, processions and meetings or destroy their campaign materials.

“Similarly, all parties and candidates must be given unimpeded access to public facilities for media campaigns, outdoor advertising as well as public rallies and meetings. For the avoidance of doubt, Section 95(2) of the Electoral Act 2022 prohibits the use of incumbency to the advantage or disadvantage of any party or candidate.

“The FCT Area Council election will be held on Saturday 21st February 2026.“