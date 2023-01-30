FCT area councils, stakeholders share N3.7bn as December allocation

The six Area Councils in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and other stakeholders have received the sum of N3,736,184,845.78 as their share of statutory allocation for the month of December 2022.

The 173rd Joint Account Allocation Committee (JAAC) meeting was presided over by Dr Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, the FCT Minister of State and took place in her office.

The minister expressed satisfaction over the minimal increase in the revenue allocation for the month of December 2022.

However, a breakdown of the figures released during the JAAC meeting indicates that the sum of N1,437,399,379.33 was made available for distribution to the six area councils, while the sum of N2,298,785,466.45 was made available to other stakeholders, bringing the total sum to N3,736,184,845.78.

Similarly, distributions to area councils show that the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), received N323,239,942.32 million, while Gwagwalada got N221,096,886.83 million and Kuje received N254,790,015.02 million.

Other area councils include Bwari Area Council which received N216,913,836.02 million, Abaji got N214,107,803.45 million and Kwali received N207,250,895.69 million, bringing the total sum to N1,437,399.379.33 billion disbursed to the six area councils.

On the other hand, distribution to other critical stakeholders includes: Primary School Teachers which gulped N1,927,095,222.79 billion, 15 percent Pension Funds took N226,478,989.57 million, One percent Training Fund gulped N37,361,848.46 million, while 10 percent Employer Pension Contribution gulped N107,849,405.63 million, bringing the total sum to N2,298,785,466.45 billion.

Those present at the 171st Joint Account Allocation Committee (JAAC) meeting include the FCTA Permanent Secretary, Mr Olusade Adesola, Mandate Secretary Area Council Services, Hon. Ibrahim Abubakar Dantsoho, and FCT representative in Revenue Mobilization, Allocation and Fiscal Commission, Mallam Abubakar Hussain.

Others include are; the chairman of Abaji Area Council, Hon. Abubakar Abdullahi; Chairman of Kwali Area Council, Hon. Danladi Chiya; Chairman of Abuja Municipal Area Council, Hon. Christopher Zaka; Chairman of Bwari Area Council, Hon. John Gabaya; Chairman of Kuje Area Council, Hon. Abdullahi Sabo; Vice Chairman of Gwagwalada Area Council, Hon. Saidu Abdullahi, amongst others.

