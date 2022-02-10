FCT area councils polls: Police to restrict movement on Saturday

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command of Nigeria Police in a bid towards ensuring that the Saturday 12th February 2022 Area council elections in the capital city of Abuja are peaceful, free and fair, has deployed its officers to maintain law and other.

I’m a statement made available to pressmen in Abuja, via the FCT Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Josephine Adeh, the FCT Commissioner of Police, Babaji Sunday, stated that the officers will be all out to enforce the declared restrictions on Election Day.

According to the statement; “The restriction emplaced between the period of 12mid night – 4 pm of the said date was put in place to enable the Police in a concerted effort with other sister agencies to do due diligence in the discharge of their duties towards ensuring a free and fair Election thereby totally paralysing any form of threat emergence and creating a vote worthy atmosphere for voters and the electorates at large to perform their civic right and obligation.”

The FCT Police boss while expressing his confidence in the already emplaced security measures urged residents of the FCT to turn out to exercise their voting rights without the fear of harassment or molestation of any kind.

He however noted that the Restriction only bears an exception for essential workers and Students who were coincidentally scheduled to write a nationwide WAEC examination, stressing emphatically that parties found otherwise wanting will be made to face the wrath of the law.

Babaji reminded all stakeholders in the election to be reminded of their signed peace accord and ensure that their actions and inactions are ushered by constituted guidelines.

He, therefore, calls on residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious or abnormal occurrence to the Police through the following emergency lines: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Marburg Virus: What You Need To Know About Disease Recently Detected In West Africa

On Monday, August 9, 2021, the World Health Organisation (WHO) confirmed the first case of Marburg virus in West Africa in Guinea. This development has sent shivers down the spines of West Africans who are still grappling with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. But before this dreaded disease is greeted by rumours and misinformation, here is what you have to know about the virus.FCT area councils polls: Police to restrict movement on Saturday

FCT area councils polls: Police to restrict movement on Saturday