FCT area council workers suspend three-month strike after Wike’s intervention

Local government workers in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) under the auspices of the Nigerian Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) have called off their three-month strike after the intervention of FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike.

A communique issued at the end of the State Executive Council, SEC meeting of the NULGE, FCT Chapter at its state secretariat Gwagwalada, Abuja on Monday, resolved to suspend the strike.

The communique read in part: “Following the State Executive Council, SEC meeting held on July 14, 2025, we wish to inform the general public and our members of the outcome of our deliberations regarding the ongoing industrial action, which commenced on March 24, 2025.”

The FCT area council workers commended Wike for facilitating the payment of their outstanding salaries and allowances.

“The Minister’s directive to utilise the Area Councils’ 10% Internally Generated Revenue, IGR to offset three months’ arrears of salaries has paved the way for a peaceful and a temporary resolution of the unpasse.”

The communique signed by Comrade Ibrahim Abdullahi Kabi, NULGE President FCT, and Comrade Abdulmumini Sa’ad, FCT NULGE Secretary said they owed a total of N3,602,189,618.69 while the 10% IRS disbursed to them was N1,733,627,072.64.

The NULGE president stated that the balance from total liability of the unpaid minimum wage stood at N1,868,562,546.03.

The communique specifically stated that the striking workers should resume immediately.

“The SEC in session resolved thus: Suspend the three-month strike action effective midnight of Monday, 14th July 2025, while appealing to members to resume work immediately on Tuesday the 15th July 2025

“Work with the special committee constituted by the Minister, FCT to harmonise all outstanding arrears within two weeks, with a view to facilitating holistic resolution through the National Assembly House Committee on FCT and ancillary matters.

“Continuous engagement with the council chairmen to address the other outstanding issues to avert a recurrence of this ugly situation of an industrial action.

“Sustain the current industrial peace and harmony within the council and FCT at large.”

The FCT area council workers assured that they are committed to engaging with the area council chairmen on the remaining entitlements and look forward to a swift resolution of all outstanding issues.