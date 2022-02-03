FCT Area Council polls: INEC chairman commends judiciary

Barely nine days to the conduct of the Federal Capital Territory Area Council election, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has commended the conduct of the judiciary.

Address stakeholders meeting ahead of the election, Chairman of INEC, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, said he was satisfied that the Commission has nothing to worry about over pending litigations, arising from the nomination of candidates and party primaries.

The INEC chairman who disclosed that there are eight cases in court challenging the nomination or educational qualification of candidates, however, said his commission could for once heave a sigh of relief as he maintained that there was no confusion from the judiciary. Professor Yakubu noted that unlike in the past, there has been no conflicting judgement from courts of coordinate jurisdiction. He also commended political parties for the civilised conduct of their candidates and their supporters.

He said: “The commission is happy with the behaviour of parties and candidates in the FCT. So far, there are no adverse reports of clashes between supporters of different parties and not many incidents of hate or inciting speeches as they canvass for votes. I commend the stakeholders for their advocacy for peaceful elections. I appeal to political parties and candidates to continue to show maturity and decorum as campaigns come to a close and Election Day draws nearer.

“The 2022 FCT Area Council Election is not without its fair share of litigations. Right now, there are eight cases in court challenging the nomination or educational qualification of candidates. Some of the cases are already before the Supreme Court. However, contrary to the Commission’s experience in previous elections around the country, there are no conflicting judgments or orders by courts of coordinate jurisdiction anywhere on the forthcoming FCT elections. Let me seize this opportunity to appreciate the judiciary, particularly the FCT High Court, for standing firm to the shenanigans of forum shoppers and litigation-happy individuals who often waste the precious time of the Courts and INEC by litigating even the most improbable cases.”

The INEC Chairman who gave statistics of 593 polling units in the FCT without registered voters, however, assured the political parties and the electorate that no voting would take place in such areas under his watch.

“The Commission has decided that no election will take place at the polling units without registered voters. No materials have been produced for these units and no personnel will be deployed to them. However, voting will take place in all the other polling units. For congested polling units, the Commission will deploy more than one BVAS to facilitate a speedy accreditation of voters. We will also deploy additional staff to these locations. We also agreed with the security agencies to deploy more personnel to ensure peace and order,” he said.

Checks revealed that the FCT is the only place in the country where the INEC is saddled with conduct of council election.

The exercise is handled by the State Independent Electoral Commission (SIEC) in the thirty-six states of the federation.

In attendance at the Thursday gathering was the FCT, Resident Electoral Commissioner, Yahaya Bello, the Minister of the FCT, Mohammed Musa Bello, traditional rulers, amongst other dignitaries.