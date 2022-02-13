FCT Area council polls: APC wins Gwagwala as PDP scoops AMAC, Kuje, Bwari

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has released results of winners of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Area Council elections.

According the results, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Jubrin Abubakar, has been declared the winner of the Gwagwalada Area Council election held on Saturday.

Abubakar polled 11,125 votes to defeat his opponent, Mohammed Kassim of the Peoples Democratic Party, who polled 9,597 votes.

In Kuje Area Council, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Suleman Sabo, has been declared the winner of the election.

The Independent National Electoral Commission, through Returning Officer, Sule Mahaji, announced the result on Sunday morning.

Sabo polled a total of 13,301 votes while his closest rival, Sarki Hamidu, of the All Progressives Congress, polled 7,694 votes.

With a total margin of 5,607 votes to defeat his closest rival, Sabo will now serve a second term in office as chairman of Kuje Council Area.

The candidate of the People’s Democratic Party PDP, Mr John Gabaya has been declared winner of the Chairmanship election in Bwari Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory FCT.

The Returning Officer for Chairmanship Election in Bwari Professor Amuche Madu declared Mr Gabaya, the incumbent chairman, who polled 13045 to defeat his closest rival Mr Haruna Shekwolo of All Progressives Congress APC who scored 7697.

In Abuja Municipal Area Council (MAC) the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party Christopher Zaka also pulled 10,302 votes to beat Murtala Karshi of All Progressive Congress who scored 13,240 votes.

The returning officer for Chairmanship election in AMAC, Professor Sani Saka, declared Zaka as the winner of the election having met the provisions of the law.

More details on Kwali and Abaji Area Councils later.

