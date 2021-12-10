FCT Area Council election to hold February 2022 ― INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Thursday night announced Saturday, February 12, 2022 for the conduct of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Area Council Elections.

A statement by Festus Okoye, National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee disclosed that the election would be conducted into offices of Chairman, Vice Chairman, and members of the Area Councils of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Okoye further hinted that the Commission would effective from this weekend, suspend further registration of voters in the FCT.

The statement submitted that the decision to suspend the Continuous Voter’s Registration was in compliance with section 9(5) of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended), which stipulated that the registration of voters, updating and revision of the register of voters shall stop not later than 60 days before any election covered by the Act.

“To contain the anticipated upsurge as the Continuous Voters’ Registration (CVR) winds down in the FCT, the Commission has deployed additional INEC Voter Enrolment Devices (IVEDs) to the registration centres. A total of 17 IVEDs have been distributed based on 2 per Area Council and 5 at the Registration Centre.”

The statement further revealed that the “Commission has also suspended services for all voter updates, transfers, and reviews in relation to the FCT. The Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) of new registrants will be printed and made available for collection immediately after the required processes have been completed and well ahead of the election scheduled for Saturday 12th February 2022.”

Okoye assured Nigerians that INEC “remains committed to the conduct of free, fair, and safe elections in Nigeria. “

