FCSC set to conduct directorate level promotion exams for civil servants

The Chairman of the Federal Civil Service Commission, Dr. Tukur Bello Ingawa has said that all arrangements have been concluded for the conduct of the 2022 directorate-level promotion examinations for Federal civil servants.

This was contained in a circular by the Commission releasing the timetable for the local leg of the written examinations to sensitize and inform all eligible candidates on grade levels 14, 15, and 16 in the Federal Civil Service.

The circular dated 26th October 2022; addressed to Permanent Secretaries/Accounting Officers/Chief Executive Officers of Ministries, Extra Ministerial Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) for the awareness and compliance of all accredited officers.

Deputy Director, Press and Public Relations, FCSC, Mr. Alaba Balogun on Monday in Abuja, noted that the circular, signed by the Hon. Chairman of, the Federal Civil Service Commission, Dr. Tukur Bello Ingawa, said: ‘’Further to Circular Ref. No. FC/6243/GOV/2022/VOL.1 dated 28th September 2022 on the above subject, the Federal Civil Service Commission would like to inform all accredited candidates of the dates of the written examination (local leg) as contained in the attached timetable.

“Candidates are advised to take a very close note of the date scheduled for their Cadre and Salary Grade Level and report at the stated venue for the Exercise by 7. am prompt’’.

“To this end, it is pertinent to state that the timetable for the written examination has been scheduled by the Commission to commence Monday 7 to Friday 11, November 2022.

“To achieve a seamless and conducive exercise, the Commission had deemed it fit to stagger and categorize the MDAs vis-à-vis professional cadres of Officers into different dates within the specified dateline; grouped according to the grade levels of eligible candidates.

“The venue for the scheduled written examinations (local leg) is the Public Service Institute of Nigeria (PSIN) along Kubwa expressway.

“The Commission in its determined and diligent strides is committed to smoothen and streamline the conduct of promotion exercise in the Federal Civil Service, one of its core constitutional mandates; in view of the attendant global disruptions caused by the covid-19 outbreak two years ago which affected the operations of the Commission”.

