FCSC moves to integrate IPPIS to strengthen digital service delivery

The Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC) has commenced moves to integrate its core statutory functions with relevant modules of the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS) to strengthen digital service delivery and improve personnel administration across the federal civil service.

The initiative is aimed at automating key human resource processes, improving the coordination of recruitment and personnel records, and ensuring the timely onboarding of newly recruited officers onto the government’s personnel management platform.

The Chairman of the Commission, Prof. Tunji Olaopa, disclosed this when he received a delegation from Soft Alliance and Resources Limited, the technology firm providing consultancy services on IPPIS, according to a statement on Wednesday in Abuja by the Head of Press and Public Relations, Ibraheem Zakariyya.

Olaopa identified delays in uploading newly recruited personnel onto IPPIS as a major concern, stressing the need for seamless coordination between the Commission’s recruitment approval processes and the onboarding of successful candidates onto the system.

He explained that the Commission currently operates an independent online recruitment portal that has enhanced transparency in its recruitment exercises.

According to him, the proposed integration could be achieved either by retaining the existing recruitment portal and connecting it to IPPIS through an application programming interface (API) or by pursuing full integration with the central government platform, subject to appropriate technical and operational arrangements.

The FCSC chairman, however, emphasised that any integration framework must safeguard data sovereignty, process integrity, and the Commission’s institutional control, particularly given its statutory responsibilities for recruitment, promotion, and other personnel-related functions.

He also called for a reliable, data-driven framework to support personnel management, disciplinary procedures, and other human resource functions across the federal civil service.

In his remarks, the Director of Soft Alliance and Resources Limited and IPPIS Consultant, Mr. Tunde Ojumu, explained that the system had evolved into a configurable, locally developed solution built on Oracle technology to accommodate the operational requirements of Nigerian public service institutions.

Ojumu expressed the company’s readiness to work with the Commission’s technical team to assess its existing digital platforms, identify operational gaps, and determine the most suitable integration approach.

He said the system’s configurable features could accommodate institution-specific requirements, strengthen inter-agency collaboration, and facilitate the timely synchronisation of personnel records, including information relating to promotions and retirement.

The engagement also highlighted the importance of accurate and synchronised personnel records in preventing administrative errors, improving payroll management, and ensuring the proper implementation of retirement provisions.

Both parties agreed on the need for further technical discussions to assess the compatibility of their respective platforms, identify areas of collaboration, and develop an appropriate framework for integrating the Commission’s core statutory functions with relevant IPPIS modules.

The meeting was attended by Honourable Commissioner Hajiya Hindatu Abdullahi, representing Kaduna and Katsina States, and Honourable Commissioner Dr. Ededet Eyoma, representing Akwa Ibom and Cross River States, alongside other officials of the Commission and members of the visiting delegation.