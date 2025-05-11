FCMB names four new millionaires in ongoing savings promo

FOUR First City Monument Bank (FCMB) customers won N1 million each in the latest draw of the bank’s ongoing Millionaire Promo, now in its 10th season.

The promo rewards loyal bank customers while encouraging a culture of savings that offers a path toward financial security, long-term planning, and investment readiness.

The draw, held in April, produced winners from across Nigeria. In addition to the four million-naira winners, 112 customers received cash prizes of up to N100,000 through a live computerised raffle process.

Among the winners is Lagos-based fashion designer, Anita Yesufu, who said the prize money would help her expand her tailoring business.

“I cannot express how happy I am for winning N1 million because it coincided with my birthday. This win means so much to me. I will use the money to buy a compressor for one of my industrial sewing machines. Thank you, FCMB.”

Another winner of N1 million, Abdulsalam Ibrahim, an entrepreneur based in Kaduna State, expressed his heartfelt appreciation: “It warms my heart to witness the joy this brings, especially during this period. I thank FCMB for brightening my life. I am motivated to continue my journey with the bank and encourage my family, friends, and community to join me.”

Abolarin Oluwagbemi, a businessman in Ibadan, Oyo State, who also won ₦1 million, expressed his delight: “I am very excited. It was beyond my expectations. I have been banking with FCMB for eight years and have never regretted banking with the bank. To be one of the winners of the FCMB promo has made me happier. This is real, and I commend the Bank for making customers happy. This money will be invested in my renewable energy business.”

During the draws, a valued customer of the Bank, Mrs. Olusola Olaiya, reminisced about her previous wins courtesy of the promo. “I was not a winner today but got my first Plasma TV through the FCMB Millionaire Promo. I genuinely appreciate FCMB empowering its customers and investing in their dreams.”

Adetunji Lamidi, Divisional Head of Personal Banking at FCMB, said the Millionaire Promo reflects the bank’s broader mission to enable financial security and opportunity for everyday Nigerians. “In a country

where many are navigating economic uncertainty, savings-led initiatives like this help shift the narrative – from survival to progress. This is beyond cash rewards. It is about reinforcing positive financial habits, recognising customer loyalty, and showing that banking can be a platform for real-life impact.”

Omowunmi Kalejaiye, FCMB’s Regional Head for Lagos, emphasised the long-term value of inclusive engagement. “The promo has become more than an incentive; it’s a channel through which we activate trust and shared growth. Our customers see us as a partner that supports their aspirations. We urge participants to see their winnings as seed capital – something to grow, not just spend.”

Launched in December 2024, Season 10 has produced eight millionaires and over 1,000 other winners of cash prizes up to N100,000.

Customers must increase their account balance by at least N10,000 to qualify and maintain it for 30 days. Every additional N10,000 saved improves their odds of winning.

The promo, which runs until September 2025, is open to new and existing savings account holders. Dormant or inactive account holders can also participate by reactivating their accounts. Draws are held nationwide, giving everyone a fair opportunity to win.

