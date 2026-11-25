FCMB Group Plc reported pretax profit of N 272.8 billion for the nine months ended September 30, up 103 percent from N134.5 billion a year earlier, driven by improved interest margins and a lower cost-to-income ratio. Annualised return on average equity rose to 30.1 percent from 22.4 percent a year earlier, while annualised return on average assets rose to 3.9 percent from 2.3 percent.

Gross earnings for the same nine-month period rose 21 percent from a year earlier to N 1 trillion, while after-tax profit increased 85.7 percent to N 232.9 billion from N 125.5 billion. Annualised earnings per share rose to N 4.59, up 15 percent from N 3.99 for full-year 2025, despite the expanded share base post-recapitalisation.

The group’s unaudited results include the audited results of its Nigerian banking subsidiary – First City Monument Bank Limited.

Ladi Balogun, FCMB Group’s Chief Executive Officer, said he expects fourth-quarter earnings to benefit from a seasonal increase in digital lending and payments and lower operating expenses after the group recognised the full 2026 Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria levy in the first nine months.

“With nine-month RoE at 30 percent, we expect full-year RoE to be materially above an earlier guidance of 25 percent, providing a strong foundation for further profitable growth and sustained shareholder value creation,” Balogun said.

FCMB Group’s interest income rose 23.4 percent, while interest expense fell three percent as low-cost deposits made up a larger share of customer deposits. Net interest income rose 52.3 percent to N 534.2 billion from N 350.8 billion a year earlier, and net interest margin rose to 12.3 percent from 10.1 percent.

Operating expenses rose 12.5 percent to N 268.9 billion from N 239 billion a year earlier, while the cost-to-income ratio fell to 43.5 percent from 55.5 percent.

The banking group’s pretax profit rose 94 percent to N 216.9 billion, accounting for 80 percent of the group’s pretax profit. Pretax profit from the non-banking businesses and holding company rose 147 percent to N 55.9 billion, accounting for the remaining 20 percent. Revenue from digital payments, lending and wealth services rose to N 142.5 billion from N 113.6 billion a year earlier and accounted for 14.2 percent of gross earnings.

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The Group’s total assets rose 9.7 percent from December 2025 to N 8.37 trillion at the end of September 2026. Over the same period, loans and advances to customers fell 8.3 percent from N 2.37 trillion to N 2.17 trillion.

Corporate clients repaid loans as cash flows improved, and they accessed lower-cost funding by issuing commercial paper and bonds. Those repayments more than offset growth in the Group’s higher-yielding retail and SME loan portfolio originated through digital channels, which grew by more than 20 percent to N 315 billion.

Total customer deposits increased by 7.1 percent as of September 30, 2026, from December 2025. Current and savings account balances grew 24.4 percent to N 3.60 trillion, while the share of low-cost deposits rose to 76 percent from 65.4 percent in December 2025.

Group net impairment losses rose to N 76.8 billion from N 57.1 billion a year earlier, reflecting the Stage 2 clean-up undertaken in Q2. The group recorded a net impairment reversal of N 9 billion in the third quarter.

The Nigerian bank’s IFRS non-performing loan ratio rose to 6.4 percent from 4.7 percent in June 2026, reflecting a 13 percent reduction in the Nigerian bank’s loan book in the third quarter and new Stage three classifications.

Total equity grew 47.8 percent to N 1.24 trillion at the end of September 2026 from N 836.4 billion at the end of December 2025. Retained earnings and a first-quarter capital injection of about N 227 billion supported the increase.

The capital adequacy ratio stood at 24.6 percent at the end of September, providing resources to support growth.

Assets under management increased by 23 percent to N 2.1 trillion at the end of September 2026 from N1.7 trillion at the end of December 2025, supported by market share gains at FCMB Pensions and FCMB Asset Management.