FCE (Special) Oyo alumni association gets caretaker committee

THE Federal College of Education -FCE – (Special), Oyo, Alumni Association has constituted a seven-man caretaker committee to oversee its affairs for a period of six months.

This was contained in a communique signed by chairman of the Communique Drafting Committee, Mr Waheed Salam, and secretary, Mr Sanusi Abiodun, after a general meeting of the association held in Ilora, Oyo State, last weekend.

According to the communique, during the six-month existence of the committee, an election will be conducted to usher in new national officers of the association.

It listed members of the caretaker committee as Prince Tella Kolawole from Oyo State (chairman), Mr Paul Olaoye, also from Oyo State (secretary), Mr Ismail Adebayo from Osun State (auditor), Mr Ibrahim Basit from Kano State (treasurer) and Mr Alabi-Isama Olayemi from Ogun State (social director).

Others are Mr Agboola Qozeem from Oyo State (public relations officer) and Mr Olasedidun Sunday from Kwara State (financial secretary).

At the meeting, the association inaugurated another seven-man committee headed by Mr Bakare Musbau to conduct elections into the national offices of the association.

The meeting commended the immediate past national executive committee under the leadership of Dr Mojeed Oladimeji, whose tenure ended on August 3, 2020, for its outstanding achievements which included the organisation of the association’s first public lecture series, construction of hostels for indigent students and students with special needs, as well as facilitation of employment opportunities for members of the association.

Other achievements of the administration, as enumerated at the meeting, were entrenchment of the culture of holding congress regularly, inauguration of new branches and launch of the association’s website.

The association, at the meeting, also commended the management of the Federal College of Education (Special), Oyo, for effectively piloting of the affairs of the school.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

ICYMI: Presidential Panel On Police Reforms Agrees To Meet All Demands By #EndSARS Protesters

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has convened a meeting with stakeholders and has agreed to meet all demands raised by the #EndSARS protesters, which include halting use of force against protesters and unconditional release of arrested citizens.

Lagos To Compensate Victims Of #EndSARS Protest With N200m ― Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said the state government has earmarked N200million as compensation for families of victims of #EndSars protest.

I Was A Victim Of SARS Brutality Twice, Oyo Deputy Gov Tells Protesters

Oyo State deputy governor, Mr Rauf Olaniyan revealed that members of the Nigerian Police Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) have attacked him twice.

#EndSARS: Protesters Block Oyo Secretariat Main Gates (SEE VIDEO)

#ENDSARS protesters, on Tuesday, blocked the main gates leading to Oyo State government secretariat, demanding the total end to Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS), saying no reformation of the disbanded police units should be carried in the Nigeria Police Force.

Buhari Nominates Lauretta Onochie, Three Others As INEC Commissioners

President Muhammadu Buhari has nominated his Special Assistant on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie and three others as National Commissioners of the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC).