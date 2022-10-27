FCDO advises British nationals against non-critical travel to FCT

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) has advised British nationals against non-critical travel to the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja amidst the terror attacks scare.

A state from the British High Commission stated that FCDO updated its travel advice on 26 October to British nationals.

The statement reads: “The FCDO now advises against all but essential travel to the Federal Capital Territory, including the city of Abuja.

“The updated advice outlines that there is an increased threat of terrorist attack in Abuja. British nationals are advised to stay alert, avoid non-essential travel within the city and follow the local news and the advice of security authorities.

“The British High Commission remains open for essential services. The travel advice will constantly be reviewed to make sure it reflects the current situation in Abuja and Nigeria.

“FCDO travel advice exists to inform British nationals so they can make decisions about travelling abroad.

“Other states in Nigeria where we advise against all but essential travel include Bauchi, Kano, Jigawa, Niger, Sokoto, Kogi, Abia, Plateau, Taraba, within 20km of the border with Niger in Kebbi State and non-riverine areas of Delta, Bayelsa and Rivers States.

“For more information about the FCDO’s travel Advice for Nigeria, visit: Nigeria travel advice – GOV.UK (www.gov.uk).

“You can stay up to date with the latest changes to our travel advice for Nigeria by signing up to our email travel advice alerts here: https://www.gov.uk/guidance/about-foreign-commonwealth-development-office-travel-advice.”

