Supermarkets and mall owners and operators have been urged to protect consumers and earn the trust of those they serve in Nigeria.

The Executive Vice Chairman of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), Mr Tunji Bello, represented by the Zonal Coordinator, Dr Olubunmi Otti, made the call at a one-day sector-by-sector roundtable on compliance and enforcement of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act (FCCPA) 2018, involving supermarket operators in Lagos.

The engagement, themed “Compliance obligations of supermarkets operators,” was organised as part of the commission’s mandate to promote fair markets and protect consumers under the FCCPA 2018.

“The supermarket is no longer just a shop for millions of Nigerians, it is where they buy their food, medicine, children needs and daily essentials.

“When a consumer walks into your store, they are placing their truest, their health, and hard earn money in your hands. That trust must be protected”, says The Executive Vice Chairman.

ALSO READ: FCCPC monitors falling global crude oil prices

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act 2018 was enacted to protect consumers, ensure fair competition and promote transparency and accountability among business operators.

The one-day stakeholder engagement focused on the role of the FCCPC in guiding compliance, consumer rights under the FCCPA 2018, safety and compliance in retail outlets, as well as the legal framework for complaint resolution.

Bello further noted that the commission received daily complaints from the supermarket sector, including discrepancies between shelf prices and prices charged at the till, the sale of expired or nearly expired products without clear disclosure, misleading promotions and discounts, poor refund and return policies, and inadequate product information.

The commission feels for that mother who budgeted for N50,000 for her monthly shopping, but when she gets to the supermarket and she sees a price difference at the till, is not a mistake.

“This is a breach of trust says the Executive Vice Chairman, our desire is to reduce and ultimately eliminate these complains not by closing businesses sectors but by helping but to ensure they get it right.

“Compliance is not a burden, compliance is a good business”.

Bello said consumers who trusted a supermarket’s products and refund policy were more likely to return.

The engagement attracted operators including Justrite Superstores, Jendol Superstores, Prince Ebeano Supermarkets, Sundry Foods and Edichat Pharmacy and Stores.

A participant, Mr Oluyemisi Daramola of Justrite Supermarkets, commended the commission for organising the engagement and urged it to make the programme a regular exercise.

He said regular engagements would help operators comply with regulations and benefit Nigerian consumers.