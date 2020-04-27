FCCPC to prosecute erring service providers, suppliers and retailers

THE Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), has vowed to prosecute service providers, suppliers and retailers of goods in any market segment, found to be taking advantage of the present lockdown in the country to exploit the nation’s consuming public.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Commission, Mr Babatunde Irukera, in a statement, expressed the agency’s displeasure that in spite of its warnings of February 28 and March 24, 2020, many of the service providers, suppliers and retailers, still continued to use the opportunity of the lockdown and movement restrictions, in many states of the federation,to exploit their consumers.

While reiterating the Commission’s determination to address key competition and consumer protection issues, arising from the COVID-19 pandemic, Irukera noted that cases of failed electronic banking transactions and associated delays in restoration, reconciliation or resolution, had continued to be on the rise in the past few weeks.

He also identified slow speed/throttling of internet connectivity, as well as arbitrary and inexplicable charges for data; restricted access or delayed signal release after payment for PayTV services; continuing irrational and excessive increases in prices of certain medical devices (infrared thermometers) and others, as areas where consumers’ rights were being flagrantly violated.

Irukera added that though some suppliers and retailers had heeded the agency’s warnings, he, however, expressed regrets that others had continued to take advantage of the current restriction on movements to ‘unfairly’, increase prices in an unreasonable manner.

The Commission, he stated, had commenced the process of pursuing criminal charges against some flagrant or repeat violators, while also expanding investigation into other players and industries.

The FCCPC boss stated that the agency had, in furtherance of its special COVID-19 focus and response, created a dedicated platform to enable consumers lodge pandemic-related complaints.

While acknowledging the trying times businesses are presently going through in the country, Irukera, however, stated that the commission would continue to encourage producers and providers to prioritise compliance with consumer protection laws and responsiveness to their customers.

