The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), with support from the MacArthur Foundation, is currently in Ibadan, the capital of Oyo State, to address complaints from electricity consumers under the purview of the Ibadan Electricity Company (IBEDC), with a view to finding solutions for them.

Tagged as the Electricity Consumer Complaint Resolution Platform, the platform, according to the Head of Public Relations at FCCPC, Ondaje Ijagwu is a one-stop shop for addressing electricity consumers’ billing, metering, transformer, connection, disconnection, customer service, and other issues in IBEDC coverage areas.

This initiative is scheduled from Wednesday, October 11, to Saturday, October 14, 2023.

During the opening ceremony of the programme, Babatunde Irukera, the Executive Vice Chairman of FCCPC, spoke with journalists and mentioned that the exercise is conducted periodically around the country.

Key stakeholders, including sector regulators, service providers, and consumers, are brought together to discuss various concerns.

He further stated, “One of the most significant complaints electricity consumers always have is how they are being treated by the electricity distribution companies.

So we created this platform where we bring our team of complaint resolution specialists and ensure that the service provider also brings its customer service operatives.

We sit for a few days, resolve as many complaints as we can, engage the stakeholders, identify problems, and work out solutions.”

When asked about the possibility of sanctions if the electricity distribution company is found to have violated the rules and regulations stipulated by law, Irukera noted, “Some of the complaints that arise from here may lead to sanctions.

However, the sanctions do not happen at this desk; these matters are taken to appropriate quarters for additional analysis and regulatory processes. The real focus of the platform is for electricity consumers to bring problems to potential solutions.”

Some of the electricity consumers present at the event expressed optimism that all the issues they have raised will be resolved in due time.





