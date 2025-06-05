FCCPC moves to enhance product integrity in Nigeria

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) is intensifying efforts to enhance product integrity in Nigeria.

While inaugurating a Joint Inter-Agency Committee to develop a Digital Traceability Portal in Abuja, the Commission stated that the initiative aims to tackle counterfeit products and strengthen supply chain transparency across Nigeria.

FCCPC explained that the Traceability Portal will assign unique QR codes to products, enabling consumers, retailers, manufacturers, and regulators to verify authenticity, track origin, and ensure end-to-end product traceability.

Speaking at the inauguration, the Executive Commissioner for Corporate Services, Mr Kola Alabi, noted that “as the apex regulator, the Commission has sought the collaboration of key stakeholders in the development of this platform to ensure traceability and authenticity of products.

“Our goal is to deliver a solution that reduces counterfeiting and addresses other challenges within the supply chain.”

The Joint Inter-Agency Committee brings together representatives from critical institutions, including the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), the Nigeria Customs Service, the Nigeria Police Force, the National Orientation Agency (NOA), and the Anti-Counterfeiting Collaboration (ACC).

FCCPC affirmed that the initiative aligns with the Commission’s statutory mandate under the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act (FCCPA) 2018 to promote fair market practices, protect consumers from deceptive trade, and facilitate cross-agency coordination in tackling threats to consumer safety.

The Traceability Portal is expected to usher in a new era of digital accountability in Nigeria’s product markets, combat fake goods, and build consumer trust through real-time authentication and supply chain visibility.

