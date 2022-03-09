FCCPC engages 300 artisans over consumer’s complaint

The Federal Competition & Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has engaged over 300 artisans in a sensitisation exercise in a bid to reduce the number of complaints being recorded daily in Nigeria due to craftsman and consumer conflicts.

Speaking at a one day workshop organised by FCCPC for the artisans in Abuja on Wednesday, the Commissioner for Operations, Dr Adamu Ahmed Abdullahi, stated that there was no proper regulation for artisans in the country, thereby making conflict resolutions between craftspeople and consumers difficult.

“We are looking at the issues of consumer protection, how the consumer will be protected from undue exploitation from handwork people.

“We have received so many complaints in different sectors of the economy across the country on ill-treatment of artisans like tailors, plumbers, electricians and carpenters to consumers.”

He lamented that “there is no specific regulatory body that looks at what artisans do, so FCCPC has decided to come and fill in the gap.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Abdullahi explained further that the Commission was engaging “these artisans in order to ensure they become aware of consumer’s right and also know how to treat a customer.

Also speaking at the workshop, the FCCPC Chief Laboratory Scientist, Mrs Kemi Oladipo, told the craftspeople not to be angry when customers ask too many questions.

She said: “It is the right of the consumer to ask questions, and artisans had no right to impose a choice on the customer.

“Don’t claim to know what you can not do, you owe the consumer the right to quality service” Oladipo stated.

The President of Tailors Association, FCT Chapter commended the Commission for the sensitisation programme, noting that it will go a long way to reduce conflicts between artisans and the consumer.

Artisans from different fields attended the workshop in the FCT, and many others from Kano, Bauchi, Lagos and other states joined online.

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

FCCPC engages 300 artisans over consumer’s complaint