IN order to prepare them for life after school, final year students of the Federal College of Animal Health and Production Technology (FCAH&PT), Moor Plantation, Ibadan, have been empowered with various skills in poultry business and other animal production.

The convener of the practical skill acquisition programme, John Bamibe, who is a graduate of the school while speaking on the sidelines of the workshop held on the premises of FCAH&PT recently noted that:”This programme is our way of giving back to our alma mater by way of empowering the upcoming animal scientists in order for them to be loaded with skills needed to excel in their chosen field of endeavour.

“We try to introduce nature of business to them, as you can see we brought experts in the area of poultry, animal health and many others to share knowledge with them. We train them how we start our businesses and how far we are going.

“We are trying to develop a kind of entrepreneurship spirit in them, so when they graduate, they won’t become job seekers at least they can start something in the agricultural sector of the Nigerian economy.”

Bamibe, called on the students to embrace skills that can make them self-dependent rather than looking for white collar jobs which are not rewally available.

Asked how he is getting funds to finance the programme, Bamibe stated that:”It is my personal way of giving back to my alma mater. I take the financial aspect, while my colleagues take up the training aspect. We intentionallly not soliciting support from any quarter.”

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE