FCAH&PT, Netherlands institution alumni association move to empower women in agribusiness

IN a bid to empower women with agribusiness skills, Federal College of Animal Health and Production Technology (FCAH&PT), Ibadan and The Netherlands Institution Alumni Association, Nigeria practical training centre, Kit Royal Institute, The Netherlands recently put together a training for stakeholders in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

Speaking with the Nigerian Tribune on the sidelines of the second session of the training programme, Head of Department, Agribusiness Management, FCAH&PT, Dr Ibrahim Abdulganiy, stated that participants at the training were drawn from the department of Agribusiness management, FCAH&PT, Oyo State College of Agriculture and Technology, Igboora.

He noted that:”We had two sessions, the first session was in October where we dealt mostly with the aspect of gender and this second session we dealt so much with the aspect of agribusiness. Our department is the only one in the whole of Nigeria these two institutions alongside the Federal College of Agriculture developed the curriculum for this course.

“But FCAH&PT is the first to start the course, that is we are only one the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) gave approval to run the course. So our takehome for this training will go a long way in delivering that curriculum to our students because we do not want it to be taught only in the classroom. We want our students to become more practical oriented. So that they will be able to deliver agribusiness the way it should be.

“We will also take the knowledge from this training to the larger society through what we call agribusiness cluster. Presently as we speak, we have formed two clusters one in Maya and one in Saki. In a cluster, actors come together to solve their common problems and their individual problems.

“So we as department and what we have learnt from this training would act as facilitators as well as coordinators for all these clusters in order for all the actors to improve their productivity, to improve their income and at the end of the day food security will be improved, poverty will be reduced and livelihood will improve.”