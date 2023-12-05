As part of efforts to boost agricultural production and ensuring food sufficiency in Nigeria, Kannon Royal Resources Limited, in collaboration with the Federal College of Agriculture, Moor Plantation, Ibadan, on Monday, began a five-day training workshop on cassava processing and utilisation, vegetable production and storage, crop Processing and food preservation as well as poultry production for youths, women and retirees across the country.

The contractor, Kannon Royal Resources Limited, Mr Abdulrazak Raji, while addressing participants during the opening session of the workshop holding on the premises of the Federal College of Agriculture, Ibadan, urged them to concentrate fully during the course of the training and put whatever knowledge acquired to practice, noting that by doing so, they are contributing their quota to the agricultural development of Nigeria.

In her charge to the participants, Provost of the Federal College of Agriculture, Ibadan, Dr. Elizabeth Augustus, advised them to be of good conduct throughout the duration of the training and be punctual.

Consultant and the Training Coordinator, Professor Adeboye Omole, highlighted the importance of agriculture on national development, he advised government at all levels as well the people of the country to make agriculture whhich is an integral part of the Nigerian economy topmost priority.

Omole, informed that participants participants will be equipped with skills in different areas of livestock and crop farming and how to handle address challenges they may likely encounter on the farm.

Some of the participants, who expressed their gratitude for the opportunity commended the organisers of the training for remembering them at this period.

They promised to make judicious use of the knowledge acquired at the end of the training to use, stating that this will spur the organisers of the training to do more. Day old chicks, feeds, farm inputs, processing materials, At the end of the training which will end on Friday, funds for purchasing farm inputs will be given to the participants.

