FBNQuest research unveils investment opportunities in stock market

TO take advantage of low prices of stocks, FBN Quest research team emphasised the need for investors in the stock market to increase their portfolios.

At an interactive session held virtually, the analysts said prices of some stocks in the banking and telecommunications sectors are currently undervalued.

They believed stock market investors could accumulate shares of companies under these sectors and a few others because of their huge future value.

According to the Head of Equity Research at FBNQuest, Mr Tunde Abidoye, Information drives an investor’s ability to read and monitor the market. “We think our research capability sets us apart in the Nigerian market and underpins our value approach to investing in private and public companies.”

Speaking on the outlook for the financial markets and the economy, the FBNQuest research team projected a moderate economic recovery in 2021 for Nigeria as influenced by the COVID-19 pandemic.

On her part, the Managing Director of FBNQuest Funds Limited, Ms Ijeoma Agboti, said the company was raising awareness on the opportunity of private equity for portfolio enhancement, in addition to the use of traditional investing assets.

She said FBNQuest Funds is focusing on developing a broad platform that will provide diversification and return-enhancing products for clients through various alternative asset classes.

“Since we were established in 2003, FBNQuest Funds Limited has deployed in excess of N20 billion in over 70 companies and assets across various portfolios, and we have continued to partner with our portfolio companies to deliver growth, capital and provide value-creation support.

We believe in working closely with our clients to deliver solutions that fall within their specific risk tolerance boundaries and meet their overall portfolio objectives,” Ms Agboti said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

BREAKING: EdoDecides2020: Obaseki Declared Winner

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Sunday, declared the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Godwin Obaseki, as the winner of the governorship election in Edo State…

JUST IN: Emir Of Zazzau, Shehu Idris, Dies At 84

The Emir of Zazzau, in Kaduna State, Alhaji Shehu Idris has died in his palace at the age of 84. His son, Aminu Shehu Idris, confirmed in an interview with the Tribune Online that his late father who was appointed on 15th February, 1975 and spent 45 years in the throne died on Sunday after a protracted illness…

Dino Melaye’s Revelation: How I Was Scammed To Support Buhari, Join APC In 2015

Senator Dino Melaye, a chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), represented Kogi West senatorial district in the Eighth Assembly and until last November, in the 9th National Assembly speaks in this exclusive interview on the leadership of the National Assembly under Senator Ahmad Lawan and Femi Gbajabiamila, review of the Nigerian Constitution, how he was scammed to support Buhari in 2015 and why President Muhammadu Buhari will never agree to a workable constitution for the country…

22 Deregistered Political Parties In Bauchi Demand Reregistration By INEC

Bauchi State chapters of the 22 political parties deregistered by INEC for what was described as lack of national spread and non-performance but ordered to be reregistered by the Court of Appeal, Abuja Division have called on the INEC and Bauchi State Independent Electoral Commission (BASIEC) to as a matter of fairness include their names and logos on the ballot papers for future elections…

Eight Burnt To Death In Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Accident

Eight persons were on Saturday night burnt to death in a lone accident involving a Mazda bus on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway…