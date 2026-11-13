We’ve recovered $1.2bn worth of cryptocurrency stolen from Binance — FBI

The United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has recovered more than $1.2 billion worth of cryptocurrency stolen from Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, in what authorities have described as the biggest crypto heist in history.

The FBI announced the recovery on Thursday, November 12, after attributing the theft of approximately $6.3 billion in digital assets to a North Korean hacking group known as TraderTraitor.

According to the agency, the stolen funds were taken from Binance last month, prompting a joint effort by US authorities and private-sector organisations to trace and freeze the assets.

The US government and private-sector partners have so far frozen more than $2.7 billion of the stolen cryptocurrency.

The Justice Department said it had obtained court authorisation to seize or restrain more than $1.2 billion of the frozen funds.

In such cases, the US government typically files a forfeiture claim before a judge, who determines who has a legitimate right to the recovered assets.

The development marks a significant step in efforts to recover funds linked to the cyberattack, although the legal process for determining ownership of the seized cryptocurrency may still be required.

Meanwhile, the FBI has accused North Korea of carrying out a separate cybercrime operation that allegedly generated about $400 million through cryptocurrency theft over the past 18 months.

The scheme, identified as FaceStealer, reportedly involved a series of social engineering techniques, including hijacking popular messaging applications and recording deepfake videos.

US officials said the operation was part of wider cyber activities allegedly used by North Korea to generate revenue for its government and support its weapons programme.

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First Assistant US Attorney for the Central District of California, Bill Essayli, said cryptocurrency had become an increasingly attractive target for North Korean cybercriminals.

“Cryptocurrency unfortunately has become fertile ground for North Korea to defraud victims and fund its malign activities,” Essayli said in a Justice Department statement.

He added that the seizure demonstrated the US government’s commitment to pursuing funds linked to cybercrime.

US Attorney for the District of Columbia, Jeanine Pirro, also said authorities had acted quickly to prevent the stolen funds from being moved beyond recovery.

“By springing into action at a moment’s notice, we worked together to freeze this massive criminal fraud in its tracks,” Pirro said.

She added that the North Korean regime had continued to face efforts by US authorities to disrupt its alleged cybercrime operations.

The United States has repeatedly accused North Korea of using cyberattacks and cryptocurrency theft to raise funds for activities prohibited under international sanctions, including its weapons programmes.

The latest recovery effort highlights the growing role of digital assets in international cybercrime investigations and the challenges authorities face in tracing and recovering cryptocurrency stolen through complex hacking operations.

(CBS News)