FBI never investigated me for fraud ―​​ Mbah

Dr Peter Mbah, the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party Party (PDP) in Enugu State, has dismissed reports that he was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) for fraud.

Mbah made the clarification at a World Press Conference at Enugu Press Centre.

He said the story is a fabrication by political opponents that have resulted to mischief having realised that they stand no chance against his candidature.

He said emphatically that he has never been investigated by the Bureau and is not under any investigation.

Answering reporters’ question during the press conference, Mbah said he would grow the economy of the state from the current 4.4 billion USD to 30 billion USD in four to eight years time.

He disclosed that he would achieve this using technological driven system.

According to him, the economic drive backed by technology will grow agriculture and other sectors with the result that will ginger industrialization and cause job creation.

Mbah added that Enugu has always been peaceful and that he would work towards sustaining that through addressing the soft and hard sides of the problem.

He said that there is no way he can achieve this without involving the press who as the fourth estate of the realm will assist in delivering the message he has for the people of the state.

Speaking earlier during the unveiling of his manifesto to Ndi Enugu at Godfrey Okoye University, the Owo-born entrepreneur said no bank will give you credit facility if you don’t have the character or credibility.

He also dismissed reports that there’s crisis in Enugu State chapter of the PDP.

He enjoined the people to support him and vote for him for the transformation of Enugu state.