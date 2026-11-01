FBI blames North Korea for $6.3bn Binance heist

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has blamed North Korea for the theft of $6.3 billion in cryptocurrency from Binance, describing the attack as the work of state-linked hackers.

According to the Daily Mail, the FBI linked the October 29 attack to a North Korean cyber operation known as TraderTraitor, which has previously been associated with major cryptocurrency thefts.

In a cybersecurity alert issued on Saturday, the FBI said it had observed the hackers converting the stolen assets mainly into Ethereum, warning that the funds could be moved through decentralised finance platforms and instant-swap services to conceal their origins.

The bureau urged cryptocurrency exchanges and other digital asset service providers to block transactions connected to the wallets identified in the investigation.

Binance, meanwhile, said it would cover the losses using company funds.

The exchange has also worked with partners to freeze some of the stolen assets.