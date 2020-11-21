Fayose woos Ondo deputy governor to return to PDP

Former Governor of Ekiti State, Mr Ayodele Fayose has urged the Deputy Governor of Ondo State and Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) candidate in the Ondo State governorship election, Agboola Ajayi to return to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Ajayi left the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in June to the PDP but failed in his bid to clinch the governorship ticket of the party before he defected to the ZLP where he contested the October 10 and came a distant third in the poll.

According to a statement on Saturday by Fayose’s media aide Lere Olayinka, he said the former governor made the call when he received the deputy governor in hi Afao-Ekiti country home on Friday night.

Fayose, who recently marked his 60th birthday said there was no denying the fact that Ajayi is a force to be reckoned with in the politics of Ondo State, adding that the deputy governor would thrive better politically in a mainstream and liberal political party like the PDP.

He said, ” it is important for him (Agboola Ajayi) to put the past behind, return to PDP and join hands with other leaders in the State to rebuild the party.

“What I can tell you like a brother is that the past should be put behind you and the future should be focused on realistically.

“The best option before you now is to return to the PDP and I am encouraging you to give it a consideration because you need the party and the party too needs a strong political character like you.”

On his part, Ajayi commended Fayose for his credible leadership in the Southwest and the country, describing him as a , “clear minded personality, who will say his mind not minding whose ox is gored.”

He added, ” I have come to Afao Ekiti at this hour of the day to wish a friend, brother and leader a happy birthday at 60.

“Fayose is one person I have great respect for and I will continue to relate with him because he is not someone who will tell you A when he means B. His yes is yes and when he says no, he means no,” Ajayi said.

