Fayose meets, mobilises for Olafeso ahead of PDP congress in Ondo

Ahead of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) congress, former governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose, on Wednesday met with the party leaders loyal to him in Akure, Ondo State to seek support for the return of Dr Eddy Olafeso and Bunmi Jenyo as the Zonal Chairman and Secretary respectively.

The group who resolved to work for the return of Olafeso warned against manipulation of the delegates list, declaring that “the South-West PDP is not up for sale.”

The PDP leaders who are loyal to Fayose resolved to mobilise and consolidate delegates across the zone for Olafeso after the closed-door meeting, directed its members to shun invitation to any meeting called by former Governor of Osun State, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola saying “such meetings are self-serving and for personal gains.”

The group, however, restated their commitment, dedication and loyalty to the party in the communique that read; “at our meeting held today under the leadership of our indefatigable leader, His Excellency Dr Ayo Fayose, due attention was accorded to developments across the Zone and the need to give proper attention to challenges in all the six States of Zone was adopted.

“We reviewed strategies and considered new Party management tactics that will strategically enhance and promote the growth and strength of the PDP in the South-West Zone.

“To this end, it was conclusively agreed that the immediate past Executive of the Zone under the leadership of Dr Eddy Olafeso displayed enough competence and candour during its last tenure and as such further endorsed, to be returned for another tenure through the next Zonal Congress.

“All leaders and State Chairmen are hereby placed on high alert and enjoined to immediately commence mobilization in their respective States for the next Zonal Congress.

“We are aware of steps being taken to tamper with the Delegates List for the Zonal Congress, therefore, we seize this opportunity to seriously warn the National Organising Secretary not to in any manner whatsoever compromise in the discharge of his responsibilities as such a development will certainly portend great danger for the Party in the Zone.

“The National Working Committee is equally enjoined to be interested in all actions designed for execution as we progress to the Zonal Congress.

“We also note that former governor Olagunsoye Oyinlola is still in pursuance of his self seeking assignment across the Zone. Much as we accord him his respect, it is, however, important to place on record that as a recent decampee to the Party, he remains ungrounded and uninformed to understand the tendencies at play currently, thus ill-equipped to be of any significant relevance at this significant period. Therefore, members are enjoined to shun and disregard his interloping actions.”

Some of the leaders at the meeting include; Eddy Olafeso, PDP chairmen of Osun, Ogun, Ekiti and the Lagos states and Zonal Caretaker Secretary, the meeting was also attended by the immediate past Zonal Secretary, Bunmi Jenyo.

Other include the six members of the Zonal Caretaker Committee, some local government PDP Chairmen in Ondo State and other key leaders of the party and in the Zone.

The group commended Fayose for his leadership and commitment to the PDP in the South-West PDP in particular and Nigeria in general, and schedule another meeting to hold with the delegates and other stakeholders in Ekiti State in a few days.

