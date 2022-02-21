Fayemi’s wife advocates patronise of local fabrics to boost local economy

Wife of the Ekiti State Governor, Bisi Fayemi has stressed the need for the people of the state to patronise locally made fabrics to strengthen the local economy and increase the Gross Domestic Products of the state.

She advised citizens to give adequate attention to the development and sustenance of their cultural heritage, saying the move would further prevent them from going into extinction.

The Ekiti State First Lady spoke at the weekend in Ado-Ekiti while speaking during a programme organized by a Non-governmental Organization in the State, the “Treasure Stitches for Aso-Oke Plugging” aimed at creating employment opportunities for the youths.

The governor’s wife noted that there is demand for the fabrics, saying that there is a need for the local producers to be encouraged for them to meet up with the increasing demands both locally and internationally.

She reiterated her readiness to participate in any activity aimed at bringing more development to the state and banishing poverty, adding, “the more will can do these, the more will help our society to drive out poverty.”

According to her, “Let me commend the organiser of this event which has nothing to do with politics, but a follow up to the entrepreneurship workshop organised by Ekiti State Government in 2019.

“I use this occasion to reiterate the support of Ekiti State Government to the success of this programme and we will always be part of the numerous programmes that are geared towards bringing more developments to Ekiti State.

“I urge our people to continue patronizing the local Aso-Oke weavers to boost the capacities of the local producers and enhance their livelihoods.”

In her remarks, the CEO of the Treasure Stitches, Adeola Abiola, said the programme, which has no political undertone, was organised in order to collaborate with existing institutions and public-spirited individuals to attract and engender sustainable development of the state.

Abiola described Aso-Oke fabric as a handwoven cloth created by the Yoruba people of West Africa, mostly worn by the nobles and commons during special occasions.

She explained that the programme would address unemployment among youths, “while picking interest in fashion with a view to making them self-reliant.”

On his part, the Commissioner for Trade, Industry and Investment, Muyiwa Olumilua promised his ministry’s support to the project, saying he would impress it on the Nigeria Export Promotion Council in listing the fabrics for export.

