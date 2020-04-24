Fayemi unveils Ekiti COVID-19 response website

Gov. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti on Thursday unveiled the state’s COVID-19 response hub, a Geographic Information System- based application, that would help to curtail the spread of the virus.

Fayemi, while unveiling the interactive website in Ado-Ekiti, said the state was adopting technology to step up its fight against the deadly virus.

The governor disclosed that the response hub would support government’s efforts at mapping out the spread of the virus and identifying itinerary of positive cases in order to curtail incidence of community spread.

He affirmed the confidentiality of users on the platform, saying the hub would also serve as a platform for residents to take a self-assessment test to determine their risk of the infection.

The governor also said people with symptoms of the virus could also report directly to the right channels for quick response without going to the hospital and endangering the lives of others.

According to him, the hub can be accessed via smart phones and other internet powered gadgets on www.covid19.ekitistate.gov.ng,

He said the device would serve as tool to map out and manage the state’s medical facilities effectively and reach vulnerable population to provide effective interventions and palliatives.

The governor further added that the interface offer a secured payment platform for direct donations to Ekiti State Resources Mobilisation Accounts, a development he said would enhance credibility and transparency of resources donated in the collective fight against the virus.

He urged the people of the state to utilise the hub to keep themselves abreast of information and useful tips on fighting the virus.

“Utilise the system also to report symptoms of COVID-19, you or any member of your community may be experiencing.

” We are stepping up our fight against this deadly virus by using a technologically intelligent and interactive ecosystem.

” The Ekiti State COVID-19 response hub will be useful to our contact tracing team in their efforts to map the itinerary of positive cases to curtail incidences of community spread.

” Confidentiality is guaranteed as the information is provided through a secured platform with maximum data protection regulations applied.

” On the hub, donations can be made directly to Ekiti State Resource Mobilisation accounts through a secured payment platform.

” Material donations can also be pledged on the system,” he added.

The governor said the step was in a bid to strengthen the mechanism for combating the deadly coronavirus pandemic in Ekiti.

The governor, who lamented the death of the third COVID -19 case in the state, a 29-year old pregnant woman, also said government would take adequate care of the baby that was delivered through caesarean section before the victim died.

“ She died as a result of complications arising from the cardiac arrest that she suffered.

” The baby is however alive. As a government, we will take adequate care of the new baby and I have directed the Commissioner for Health to work out the modality for this,” Fayemi said.

The governor added that the doctor that attended to the pregnant woman at the private hospital was the only contact case that tested positive to the virus out of over 70 contacts that had been established. (NAN)

