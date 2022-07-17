Fayemi sacks SSAs, SAs, others three months to end of tenure

Barely three months to the end of his tenure in October, the Ekiti State governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has ordered the termination of appointments of his political aides in preparation for handing over to the new administration of Biodun Oyebanji.

The action which was in consonant with the state’s transition law, was also to ensure payments of entitlements of political office holders and their terminal benefits.

In a memo signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Foluso Daramola and obtained by Nigerian Tribune at the weekend, said that Governor Fayemi approved the termination of their appointment with effect from 31st July 2022.

According to the memo dated July 15, 2022, and signed by the permanent secretary, Gabriel Adejumon on behalf of the SSG, those affected were, Senior Special Assistants, Special Assistants, Technical Assistants and Executive Assistants.

He further stated that the action would pave the way for the state government to process all outstanding allowances to the affected officials, for a smooth transition from the incumbent administration to the new government.

It reads, “A Transition Committee was constituted to among others, evolve strategies for a smooth transition from the incumbent to the incoming government.

“One of the duties of the Committee, in line with Ekiti State Transition Law, is to ensure the payment of entitlements of political office holders including their terminal benefits.

“You are also aware that political office holders can only enjoy their severance allowance after they cease to be in office, in line with the report of the Revenue Mobilization and Fiscal Allocation Commission and other extant laws.

In view of the foregoing, the Governor of Ekiti State, His Excellency Dr John Kayode Fayemi has approved that the services of all Senior Special Assistants, Special Assistants, Technical Assistants and Executive Assistants would end on July 31, 2022, to enable the State Government process all outstanding allowances of the affected officials more so that the Government is winding up.

“By this letter, the affected officials are advised to hand over all government properties in their possessions to the Accounting officers or the most senior career officers in their Ministries, Departments and Agencies.”

