Fayemi put Ekiti on world map ―  APC Reps candidate

The All Progressives Congress (APC) House of Representatives Candidate for Ekiti North Federal Constituency 1 (Ikole/Oye), Mr Akin Rotimi, on Monday, congratulated the immediate past Governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi over what he described as his “landmark achievements and legacy projects” he executed when he held the insignia of leadership in the state.

Akin Rotimi, who served in the Cabinet of Fayemi as Special Adviser on Communications and Strategy before he resigned to contest the primaries of his party for the fast-approaching 2023 elections, said his former boss did not just restore the positive values of Ekiti people hitherto bastardized by the previous administration, but raised the bar of sub-national governance and put Ekiti in the world map.

The Strategic Communications Expert said “all I wish you are uncommon grace, good health and breakthrough unlimited as you start another journey of your life. As someone who has worked with you for over ten years, I know certainly that you still have unfinished business to do in the polity of Nigeria.

In a related development, Rotimi has sent his best wishes to the newly sworn-in Governor and Deputy Governor of Ekiti-State, Mr Biodun Oyebanji and Chief (Mrs) Monisade Afuye respectively.

The House of Representative Hopeful, in a congratulatory message he personally signed, described Oyebanji as a core progressive, a complete gentleman with remarkable accomplishments, a true democrat and one of the key promoters of good governance in the state and Nigeria at large.

He said “Mr Oyebanji over the years, has dedicated himself to the progress and development of Ekiti state and he has shown excellent leadership and passion for a greater Ekiti. I am excited about the prospects of working with the Oyebanji-led administration if, by the grace of God and support of the good people of Oye/Ikole Federal Constituency, emerge at the poll next year, to achieve the vision of Ekiti’s prosperity.”

Akin Rotimi salutes both Fayemi and Oyebanji for superintending over a seamless transition and enjoining the good people of Ekiti to ensure that the state does not fall short of the enviable precedent that has been set.