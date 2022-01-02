Fayemi, Oyetola, Deji, others mourn demise of Olubadan, describe him as exemplary leader, royal father

Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola; Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi; Deji of Akure Kingdom, Oba Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi; Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Adbulrosheed Adewale Akanbi and the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, have commiserated with Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde on the demise of Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji who joined his ancestors on Sunday at the age of 93 years.

In a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, Governor Fayemi who is also the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), described the late Olubadan as an exemplary leader who did not allow old age to hamper his passion for the development of Ibadan and Oyo State as a whole.

The governor who described the death of Oba Adetunji as the exit of a great and true leader of the people, stated that the late monarch’s contributions to the promotion of Yoruba cultural heritage and peaceful co-existence among different groups in Ibadan land and the country cannot be overstated.

Fayemi said Oba Adetunji would also be remembered for his indelible marks and service as a custodian of the people’s cultural heritage and traditions, especially at a time when many are abandoning their cultural heritage for foreign culture.

“I received the news of Oba Saliu Adetunji, the Olubadan of Ibadanland with shock. Oba Adetunji was a man of wisdom who had served his people well despite becoming the Olubadan at an old age. He was an inspiring and emulative leader per excellence. He would be sorely missed for the fatherly roles he played as a royal father.

“On behalf of my wife, the government and the people of Ekiti State, I commiserate with the people of Ibadan as well as the Government and people of Oyo State on this great loss. May God grant eternal rest to the departed royal father and give his family the fortitude to bear the loss,” the governor said.

Oyetola commiserates with Makinde, Oyo people

Governor Oyetola, on his part, described late Olubadan of Ibadan as a respected royal father, exemplary and compassionate leader who showed strong concern and commitment to the welfare of his subjects and the development of Ibadan within the short period of his reign.

Oyetola in a statement released by his Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan, also offered condolences to the royal family, Olubadan-in-Council and all Ibadan indigenes at home and abroad.

“On behalf of the Government and people of Osun, I commiserate with Governor Seyi Makinde, government and people of Oyo State over the transition of Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Saliu Akanmu Adetunji Aje Ogungunniso. I also condole the royal family, Olubadan-in-Council and all Ibadan indigenes at home and abroad as well as the Oyo State Traditional Council.

“The late Oba Saliu Akanmu was a respected royal father, exemplary and compassionate leader who demonstrated strong concern and commitment to the welfare of his subjects and the development of Ibadan within the short period of his reign. He will be remembered for his fatherly roles and wise counsel,” the statement reads in part.

He said the demise of the first class traditional ruler which came on the heels of the passage of Soun of Ogbomoso, is another colossal loss to Yorubaland, noting that Olubadan’s death had left a deep void that would be difficult to fill.

Governor Oyetola prayed to Allah to forgive the late traditional ruler and grant his immediate family, Governor Seyi Makinde and the people of Ibadan the fortitude to bear the loss.

Deji of Akure mourns

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Council of Obas in Ondo state and the Deji of Akure Kingdom, Oba Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi, has commiserated with the people of Ibadan over the demise of the Olubadan, Oba Adetunji.

A statement issued and signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the monarch, Mr. Micheal Adeyeye, said the Deji of Akure received the news of the Olubadan’s death with utmost shock.

The statement read: “The Deji of Akure Kingdom and Chairman of the Ondo State Council of Obas received the news of the demise of the Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Saliu Akanmu Adetunji, Aje Ogungunniso 1, with utmost shock.

“His Majesty was personally close to the Late Olubadan and can attest to his forthrightness, strive for excellence and very cerebral with his old age not being a barrier.

“He was a great asset to Yoruba race and a respected Monarch South West Traditional Rulers and Nigeria at large”

“Oba Aladetoyinbo wishes to condoled with the good people of Ibadanland and the government of Oyo State over this irreparable loss.

“Evidences abound that Late Oba Saliu Akanmu Adetunji was a Monarch with great achievements.

“Without mincing words, His reign was peaceful and undoubtedly eventful with a lot of positive changes in Ibadan Land.

“Though, his death has dealt a big a blow on the Traditional Institution in Yoruba Land, our solace remains in his good deeds and contributions to human development especially in the entertainment industry. This is one very important legacy that will remain evergreen in his loving memory.

“His Majesty wishes to condoled with the Chiefs of Ibadan Land and the immediate family of our revered Monarch. May Allah Grant them the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss. May Allah Grant him Aljannah Firdaus.”

Oluwo, Emir of Ilorin commiserates with family, Ibadanland

Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Adbulrosheed Adewale Akanbi also commiserated with the family of Olubadan of Ibadan on the traditional ruler’s death.

The royal father in a statement in Osogbo, described Olubadan’s death as a monumental loss to the traditional institution in Yorubaland and Nigeria by extension.

“He was an asset.I mourn his demise while I commiserate with his immediate family and the entire Ibadanland.

“Kings are symbols and images of their respective town. Such vacuum is too weighty to bear. May God console his family, the entire Ibadan land and forgive his shortcomings,” he submitted.

In a related development, the Emir of Ilorin and Chairman Kwara State Council of Chiefs, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, has commiserated with people of Ibadan over the demise of Oba Adetunji.

Alhaji Sulu-Gambari, in a message on Sunday, condoled with the immediate family of the monarch over the great loss.

According to the statement: “His Royal Highness, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari CFR, the Emir of Ilorin and Chairman Kwara State Council of Chiefs, hereby commiserate with the Olubadan-In-Council, families, friends, government and good people of Oyo State over the death His Royal Majesty, Oba Saliu Adetunji who passed away today.

“The deceased was known for his patience and commitments to the growth and development of Ibadanland and Oyo State in general since his enthronement to the royal lineage of Olubadan-In-Council and much later when he became the paramount ruler of the ancient city of Ibadan in 2017.

“Inna lillahi Waina Ilaehi Rooojihun.

“May Almighty Allah forgive his shortcomings, accept his good deeds, admit him into Al-janatul firdaos and give the entire families that he left behind the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss.”

