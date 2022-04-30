Fayemi, Ooni at Alawe’s 10th coronation anniversary; Oba seeks govt. support to battle flood

Indeed, it was great and historical on April 23, 2022 in Ilawe-Ekiti, Ekiti South-West Local Government Area of Ekiti State at the celebration of the 10th coronation anniversary of the monarch who is the immediate past chairman of the state›s Council of Traditional Rulers, Oba Adebanji Ajibade Alabi, who is the 18th Alawe.

The event was also used for the launch of a N300 million banana and plantain processing plant, taking into account the community›s comparative advantage in the crops. Also the traditional ruler at the gathering unveiled his new book entitled: ‘Divine Enthronement: Autobiographical Reflections on the Life of a Monarch.’

Oba Alabi, a former diplomat ascended the throne in 2012. The first decade of his decade reign has no doubt brought the ancient community into limelight with his unmatched commitment to the growth and development of Ilawe, and the promotion of the culture and tradition of the town.

His two-year tenure as the chairman of the Ekiti State Council of Traditional Rulers which ended in 2021 brought the council to limelight with his candour, administrative acumen, exposure and his deep understanding of issues.

No wonder his anniversary attracted an array of distinguished personalities to Ilawe-Ekiti. Governor Kayode Fayemi, who presented staff of office to Oba Alabi in 2012 during his first tenure as governor was in attendance, and so was Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi. Also in attendance were the chairman of the event and member of the House of Representatives, Mr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo; human rights lawyer, Mr. Femi Falana (SAN); governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji; the Director-General of Segun Oni Campaign Organisation, Ambassador Dare Bejide; the Catholic Bishop of Ekiti Diocese, Most Reverend Felix Ajakaye, among others.

Chairman of council of traditional rulers and Onisan of Isan-Ekiti, Oba Gabriel Adejuwon, led other royal fathers in the state to the ceremony. Sons and daughters of the community, who have distinguished themselves, were given prestigious awards. They are, Maj. Gen. Adeyemi Adetayo, Mr. Falana, Dele Adesina (SAN), Olu Daramola (SAN), Professor Ifedayo Akomolede and Mrs. Ibiyemi Asaolu Oluyemi.





The chairman of the anniversary committee, Captain Kunle Layiwola, commended Oba Alabi, who was Nigeria’s envoy in South Africa and many other countries, for his commitment to the development of the town, saying under him the community had witnessed a facelift in all areas. He said: “We celebrated our monarch because he was the first Alawe to be Chairman of Ekiti State Traditional Council. It was under his reign that the federal government plan to establish a Law School campus here in Ilawe.

“The kind of honour and recognition that Alawe gets in the comity of Obas, not only in Ekiti but also in Nigeria, within the shortest time he assumed office, is unprecedented. He has also made Ilawe a cynosure by attracting investors, facilitated the establishment of a model girls school, high and magistrate’s courts and a well-equipped hospital. All these happened within 10 years of his reign.”

In his speech, Fayemi described Oba Alabi as an erudite scholar, who combined royalty with intellectualism, saying this reflected in the way he superintended over the Ekiti State Traditional Council as Chairman and Alawe of Ilawe Ekiti.

“I must thank Kabiyesi who in his enterprising wisdom and intellect deemed it fit to set up this industry to boost industrial development in Ekiti State. Let me say that Alawe is developmental and progressives in every aspect, hence his commitment to growth especially with the new processing company.”

Ooni Ogunwusi commended Oba Alabi for ushering in development in all facets in the last decade in Ilawe Ekiti, adding that the strides of the monarch to bring industrial development to the town showed his commitment to making Ilawe a model. “I am here because of my love for Ilawe-Ekiti and the traditional ruler. We are happy to be associated with him..”

The elated Oba Alabi commended Dr Fayemi and the Ooni for attending the event. He said his drive in the last 10 years of ascension was to see a community that would prosper and experience growth in all areas.” He lauded Fayemi for appointing him as chairman of traditional rulers in the state saying, “this remains a landmark achievement in the 10 years of my reign.”

He noted the timely intervention of Ooni Ogunwusi during the crisis that followed his appointment as chairman of the traditional council.

Oba Alabi pleaded with the state government to attend to the challenges confronting the community especially flooding which he said would be addressed with proper channelisation. “We also want the government to give us a fire station, particularly now that gas stations are springing up here and there in the town. This will help in arresting any fire outbreak promptly. This is crucial because the nearest fire station is 16 kilometres away in Ado Ekiti,” he said.

He acknowledged the efforts and successes of past heroes in the community, Oba Alabi added that, “I will continue to do everything within my powers to ensure that the gains made by the past rulers are preserved and not eroded under any circumstance.”