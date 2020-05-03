Fayemi names Chairman, Corps Commander, other board members for Amotekun in Ekiti

By 'Yomi Ayeleso-Ado Ekiti
Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi, on Sunday, approved the appointment of members of the Governing Board of the Ekiti State Security Network Agency (Amotekun Corps).

According to a statement by Yinka Oyebode, Chief Press Secretary to the governor, the governing board comprised Mr. Akin Aregbesola as Chairman, Brigadier General Joe Komolafe to serve as Corps Commander.

Others are Dr. (Mrs) B.J Akin-Obasola, Mr. Joel Idowu Ajayi and Major Fatai Fakorede who are to serve as board members.

The governor also approved the appointment of Mr Justice Cornelius Akintayo (retd) as Chairman, Independent Amotekun Complaints Board.

The statement said the appointments take immediate effect.

It will be recalled that the state House of Assembly had on February 14 passed the bill backing the establishment of the security outfit after the necessary legislative procedures including a public hearing.

Fayemi, while signing the bill into law in March, said the security and well-being of the people remained paramount to his administration, noting that the establishment of the security network was a child of necessity considering the security challenges in the state and the entire South-West states.

But the outbreak of the coronavirus slowed down the successful take-off of the security outfit since March. However the recent security challenges in the last few weeks might have necessitated the latest move by the governor.

