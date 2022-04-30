Fayemi in Anambra, says Soludo an asset to Nigeria Governor’s Forum

Governor of Ekiti State and chairman of Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), Dr Kayode Fayemi, has described his Anambra State counterpart, Prof Chukwuma Soludo as an asset to the forum.

Fayemi was on Saturday received by Soludo at the governor’s lodge, Amawbia, Anambra State.

Fayemi said he was in Anambra to meet with Soludo, who he described as his long time friend, and whose activities he has been following since he came to power.

“Prof Soludo has been my long time friend. He will be an asset to the NGF, and I believe that he will do excellent job in Anambra State.

“Anambra has been relatively lucky with focused and progressive governors, and adding Governor Soludo’s experience will transform Anambra State,” he said.

While welcoming the Ekiti State Governor, Governor Soludo stated that Anambra and Ekiti States share something in common which is human capital.





The governor thanked Dr Fayemi for visiting and commended the NGF Chairman for the quality leadership he has been providing at the Forum, expressing hope that a formidable synergy among leaders, devoid of political interests, will help to build a better future for Nigerians.

