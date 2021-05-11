Fayemi grants clemency to 12 inmates in Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi has granted clemency to twelve inmates of the Nigerian Correctional Service, Ado-Ekiti Custodian Centre earlier today 11, May 2021.

According to the State’s Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Olawale Fapohunda, these inmates were serving various terms for different offences such as Stealing, housebreaking etc and were considered for clemency after recommendation by the Ekiti State Committee on Prerogative of Mercy.

“The beneficiaries were considered based on account of good conduct, remorsefulness and period left to serve at the Centre,” said the Attorney-General, who was represented by the Director of Public Prosecution, Ekiti State, Julius Ajibare Esq.

He further advised them to be of good conduct as they are rejoining the society and charged them to avoid conducts inimical to the peace of the society and shun vengeance. He also urged them to avoid anything that could bring them back to the centre.

The beneficiaries are Akinyemi Faith; Romiluyi Femi; Adebusuyi Deji; Philip Michael; Isa Kadere; Dayo Julius and Abiodun Oluwatosin.

Others are Adubiaro Sunday; Oluwatimileyin Olanikuti; Stephen Jacob; Adewale Ojo and Sunday Oluwasola.

Present at the event was the Director of Administration and Supply, Ministry of Justice, Ekiti State and the Correctional Service officials.

