Fayemi did not change venue of Court of Appeal sitting on any electoral matter ― Fapohunda

Ekiti State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Olawale Fapohunda has said the allegation made by Senator Tony Adeniyi and others that Governor Kayode Fayemi unilaterally changed the venue of the sitting of the Court of Appeal, Ekiti State Division in an election matter “cannot but make one speechless.”

Fapohunda said this in his office yesterday while responding to questions put to him by journalists seeking clarification on the allegation made by Senator Adeniyi.

Adeniyi and seven others had in a publication widely circulated yesterday titled ‘Re: Dr Kayode Fayemi Anti-Party Activities’ alleged that Fayemi had in an election matter provided support to Senator Abiodun Olujinmi, a PDP Senatorial candidate against Prince Adedayo Adeyeye of the APC, by moving the justices of the Court of Appeal from Ekiti to Kaduna State to deliver a judgement in favour of the former.

The Attorney-General said: “Senator Adeniyi is a senior and distinguished lawyer and one of our finest lawyers from Ekiti State. Indeed, he was recently shortlisted for the award of a Senior Advocate, it therefore simply beats my imagination that he will append his signature to such obvious mind-boggling allegation.

“Where will Governor Fayemi get the power to simply move the venue of sittings of the Court of Appeal out of Ekiti State to another state to deliver a judgement? The more you think about it the more ridiculous it all reads.”

Speaking further, the Attorney-General said: in another two years Fayemi’s administration will come to an end. The legal profession and the Judiciary will continue to exist, it is therefore important that in settling political differences, we do not subject ourselves in the Legal Profession and the Judiciary to ridicule.”

Fapohunda, however, said it is necessary that we pursue the matter to its logical conclusion, which will include seeking a retraction from Senator Adeniyi and his colleagues.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE