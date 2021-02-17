Fayemi commissions N300 million worth of medical equipment in Ekiti

The Ekiti State governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has commissioned medical equipment value at N300 million for distribution to health facilities across the 16 Local Government Areas of the state.

While commissioning the equipment in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, the governor thanked the development partners for the donation of the equipment which he said would enable the attainment of universal health coverage by ensuring quality health care delivery in the state.

The newly commissioned equipment include; delivery beds, stethoscopes, drip- stands, cord clamps, weighing scales, episiotomy scissors, outpatient chairs, towels, 5kva solar power inverters, blood pressure and glucose monitors among others.

Fayemi who was represented by his deputy, Chief Bisi Egbeyemi, advised residents to take advantage of the new equipment by visiting primary health care facilities close to them for quality health care delivery.

“I hereby encourage all citizens and residents of Ekiti State to routinely utilise health facilities, as we continue to sustainably equip them to meet the demands of the people,” he said.

Fayemi who acknowledged finance as a major flaw in the country’s health care system admonished citizens to enrol in the state’s Health Insurance Scheme for them to have unhindered access to quality health care services.

He said: “We recognise that out-of-pocket payments for health services is a major flaw of the Nigerian health system and has the potential to plunge individuals and families into poverty. I, therefore, appeal to all citizens and residents of the state to leverage on the State Health Insurance Scheme that is currently being rolled out.”

The Commissioner for Health, Dr Oyebanji Filani, who commended the governor for his efforts in the health sector, said the N300 million worth of equipment would be made available to 48 health facilities across the state.

He appreciated partners and donor agencies, especially Global Fund under its Resilient And Sustainable System for Health (RSSH) implemented by Management Sciences for Health, for supporting the state government and promised that the equipment would be used optimally.

“In addition to the equipment, health workers have been redistributed and will be trained to upscale their competency and ability to accurately diagnose illnesses.

“Given the State’s focus on the quality of care, a continuous quality improvement plan will be instituted at PHCs under a network collaborative initiative and aggressive use of data will be support performance management and utilisation,” he said.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

