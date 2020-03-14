Fayemi bows to pressure, to meet affected monarchs Monday

Following the public outcry that has greeted the query issued to traditional rulers in Ekiti State, Governor Kayode Fayemi has scheduled a meeting for Monday with the affected monarchs towards finding a lasting solution to the impasse.

Fayemi, in the query issued individually to the affected traditional rulers by the Bureau on Chieftaincy Affairs dated March 11, gave the monarchs 72 hours within which to reply.

The query, which was entitled, “Re: Absence from State Functions and Council of Traditional Rulers’ Monthly Meetings,” was signed by A.O. Adeoye on behalf of the Permanent Secretary of the bureau.

The affected Obas include Ewi of Ado-Ekiti Oba Rufus Adejugbe; Oloye of Oye Oba Oluwole Ademolaju; Elekole of Ikole Oba Adewumi Fasiku; Elemure of Emure Oba Emmanuel Ogunleye; Ajero of Ijero Oba Joseph Adewole; Alara of Aramoko, Oba Adegoke Adeyemi.

Others are: Ogoga of Ikere-Ekiti Oba Samuel Adejimi; Olomuo of Omuo Oba Noah Omonigbehin; Alaaye of Efon Oba Emmanuel Aladejare; Ologotun of Oguntun Oba Samuel Oyebade and Olujudo of Ido-Faboro, Oba Ayorinde Ilori-Faboro.

The ‘Pelupelu Obas’ who had been at loggerheads with the government following the appointment of Alawe of Ilawe, Oba Ajibade Alabi in 2019 as the chairman council of traditional rulers in the state.

They approached the court arguing that the appointment of Alawe was against the chieftaincy law of the state and subsequently shunned all activities of the government including meetings of the council of traditional rulers.

Tribune Online gathered from a reliable source close to the governor that the meeting would involve the 11 ‘Pelupelu’ monarchs and other stakeholders where issues of disagreement is expected to be discussed.

” My brother, you should know by now the controversies that letter(query) from the government has generated across the country and the government has decided to call a meeting for Monday (Tomorrow) with the affected monarchs and other important persons.

” We are hoping the meeting will bring to the table all the issues between the government and our traditional rulers. We believe every difference can be resolved in the interest of peace in Ekiti State,” the source said.

Also, the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, has warned Governor Fayemi, against treating the traditional institution in Yorubaland with levity.

Alaafin said unlike in some tribes, where there was nothing attached to their traditional institutions, the Yoruba traditional institution was “ancestral and spiritual.”

The monarch stated this in a letter to the state governor dated March 12, 2020, following a query issued by Fayemi to some prominent traditional rulers in the state over alleged insubordination.

In a letter reacting to the query, the Alaafin said he wrote on behalf of other prominent traditional rulers in Yorubaland, including the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi; the Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona; and the Alake of Egbaland, Oba Gbadebo Adedotun.

The letter read in part, “Since the case is still in court, we will not want to comment further on it as law-abiding citizens. I, however, would have expected that Your Excellency waits till the end of the court process before acting on the matter.

“It is in this note that I, along with my fellow traditional rulers across Yorubaland feel very sad that Your Excellency issued a query to the 16 Ekiti crowned respected traditional rulers of high esteem in Yorubaland for not bowing their heads to their subordinate by not attending the council meeting under their subordinate. That exercise and without mincing words is to say the least subjudice.

“To some races, nothing outside the mundane is attached to their traditional institution. Whereas, that of Yoruba is beyond the mundane as it is also ancestral and spiritual. The Yoruba oba is the representative of the ancestors, the real owner of the land or ground.

“It is on this basis that we will advise against any attempt to treat traditional institution in Yorubaland with levity and to avoid any attempt of importing any subculture of traditional degradation into Yorubaland.

“It is ironic that while the predecessors in office and ancestors of these 16 crowned obas and their subjects displayed uncommon patriotism, courage, and commitment to confront the intimidating military prowess of Ibadan Army for 16 years (1870-1886), Your Excellency as one of the beneficiaries of the legacy bequeathed by these Kings of Yoruba history is now embarking on an exercise that will rubbish the contributions of your ancestors.”

Meanwhile, the Yoruba Council of Elders (YCE) while describing the situation as unfortunate said governor Fayemi must ensure that the tradition of the Yoruba people takes pre-eminence in the course of resolving the disagreement.

Speaking with Tribune Online, the Secretary-General of the group, Dr. Kunle Olajide expressed optimism that the state governor and the eleven traditional rulers would have a common ground on the crisis.

According to him, ” They must sit together and resolve it. It is unfortunate that is already externalize but I am sure the governor will be able to handle it well. But in my own opinion, our tradition and culture must have the pre-eminence because leaders come, leaders go. We must give our culture the needed respect.

“That is what defines our identity as a people, our culture and tradition must take pre-eminence in the resolution of the crisis.

“Our governor is a level headed gentleman that he would take advise from leaders in Yoruba and it will be quickly resolved.”