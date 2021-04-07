Fayemi approves reading clubs for secondary schools in Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has commenced moves to revive the spirit of reading and learning among young students of the state so as to enhance their knowledge drive and academic performance.

To this end, the governor has given approval for the formation of the Ekiti State Spelling, Reading and Learning Club(EKSRAL-CLUB) in all the Secondary Schools of the State.

The Senior Special Assistant, Student’s Matters to the governor, Mr Olalekan Soyombo, who confirmed this to newsmen in a statement in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital on Wednesday, noted that the step was part of the usual progressive manner of Governor Fayemi and his quest in promoting literacy and increase knowledge among Ekiti Students.

He said, “The Government of Ekiti State, noticed with deep concern, the seemingly unending decline in the reading culture among the students and their disposition to many of the unimportant social ventures which has in return affected their critical thinking, hence, the introduction of EKSRAL-CLUB to the students as a way to go.

“The ultimate agenda of this Initiatives is to build the enclave of knowledge, wisdom and productive Ideas in the students through consistent reading and learning.”

He explained that the various clubs would be inaugurated on April 23 2021 to commemorate this year’s world book day.

According to Soyombo, the governor who doubles as the President of the Club would be joined by the Commissioner For Education, Science and Technology Ekiti State and Many Prominent Individuals to Officially Ensign the EKSRAL-CLUB and donate books for free to students across the 16 local government areas of the state.

